Now that the world is opening back up again, we all have travel on our minds (and our calendars). If you're itching to pack your duffel bags and hit the road, you're not alone. But before you take off, take a look at your luggage. Is it time for an upgrade? A new men's toiletry bag is just the thing to keep your grooming products organized in style.

Often known as a "Dopp kit" thanks to the original bag designer Charles Doppelt, a men's toiletry bag is an easy way to pack your things. Whether you're going from New York to New Mexico, LA to Orlando, or ATX to Amsterdam-- these Dopp kits will be your new carry-on companion in showers and bathrooms across the globe.

The Best Men's Toiletry Bags

At roughly 12 x 7 x 7-inches, this leather travel kit has plenty of space and even comes with a waterproof bundle bag for dirty laundry. How convenient. The "leather" is actually artificial polyurethane and is also waterproof.

The side pockets on this bag flip downward instead of opening up like a door, which is a design better suited for countertop usage. However, like all the best travel bags, there is a strap to hang up it up and out of the way.

This hanging toiletry bag has a 3.3L water-resistant interior that will keep things dry no matter the conditions. There's plenty of space to fit your shaving cream, skincare, conditioner, and any other grooming gear you need. At only $12 it's hard to find a more efficient carrying case for the price.

Herschel Supply Company is a best seller when it comes to bags and luggage. The Vancouver-based company specializes in high-quality designs that offer durability without sacrificing style. This toiletry kit is no different.

This Herschel bag is for the guy who doesn't need the frills or large space of other carrying cases. That makes it a perfect carry-on size (just make sure your products are TSA-approved size too). If you aren't a fan of the solid color, check out the multiple camo shades or two-toned options. Comes in 3L and 5L volumes.

At nearly 4 liters of carrying capacity, the emissary canvas bag has enough volume for all of your grooming essentials but without all the foldout pockets and zippers. A sturdy PU leather hanging hook is all you need to keep your toiletries in close reach. Definitely a bag for the simple man.

This Topo Designs bag was made with minimalist packers in mind. The compact design has enough storage space for the essentials. Toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant: check! The grain leather front panel adds a bit of style. It's not the cheapest bag on the market but with Topo Designs you know you're getting what you paid for.

