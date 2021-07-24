Finding gift ideas can already be a tough job, and it's made even more difficult around Christmas time or birthdays when the person you're buying for says they want nothing. Obviously, you can't get them "nothing," and you want to buy them a unique gift that goes beyond that standard gift card or wine in a gift box. This gift guide is full of gifts for a woman who wants nothing, and they're all items found on Amazon, so you won't need to go hunting for the perfect gift.

These items make a great Christmas gift or birthday gift for your best friend or loved ones who always insist on receiving nothing for their big day. These awesome gifts are perfect for any gifting occasion for the special woman in your life.

Best Gifts For the Woman Who Wants Nothing

This is a super practical gift for any reader in your life. A Kindle is a super useful gift for those who love taking a book along with them anywhere they go - vacation, waiting rooms, and anywhere. It's eco-friendly and is a best-selling item on Amazon. I personally have a Kindle and absolutely love it, it lights up in the dark for easy reading at night and is one of the best gifts I ever received.

We all know someone who struggles to drink enough water, which is why this stainless steel water bottle is a great gift for someone who could use a little more hydration in their life. This thoughtful gift comes in some cool designs in different colors too.

It may not seem like much, but a comfy throw blanket is a great gift idea. They can use it to snuggle up at night, plus it makes for nice home decor if they throw it over a chair or on a blanket ladder. This high-quality fleece blanket is a best-seller on Amazon.

Everyone needs a pair of wireless headphones, and it makes an especially good gift if they love exercising or if they spend a lot of time on the phone. This is one gadget that she's sure to use almost every day.

For the home chef, this cheese board gift set is great for hosting parties or having a little charcuterie board at home. This is a unique gift idea that she probably wouldn't buy for herself but will be super happy to own, especially when the relatives come into town and she's putting out some snacks for everyone.

