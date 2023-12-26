2023 in Photos: 15 Iconic Images That Showcases the Year in Music, TV and Movies

For its 2023 Year in Review for entertainment, Getty selected 99 images from its massive archive of photos. Aside from a few snapshots of King Charles III's coronation in England and other royal family updates, the set chronicles the faces and trends that define the past 12 months in music, television, movies and fashion.

Celebrities that soared in 2023 appear frequently, namely actor Ke Huy Quan and pop icon Beyonce. Hollywood's benchmark moments of the year get acknowledged, from the premiere of the film "Barbie" to the SAG-AFTRA actor's strike. As for the stars shining brightly in the set, names that ascended this year (Austin Butler, Broadway star J. Harrison Ghee) get sprinkled amid familiar faces (George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna).

Of course, Taylor Swift's historic year gets plenty of love, specifically a trio of stunning live shots from her box office record-breaking Eras Tour.

There's no lack of other country and country-adjacent figures, with images ranging from Lil Nas X's most daring fashion move to date to the launch at May's ACM Awards of Dolly Parton's Rockstar era. After all, legends like Parton and freshly-minted stars like Jelly Roll had career-affirming years.

Here's 15 standout shots from this year's set. See the full collection here.

1 of 15 Taylor Swift's Eras Tour One of the biggest entertainment news stories of the year, Swift's Eras Tour gets lauded with three different live shots. Getty was there from the beginning, building a massive collection of pictures. One of the Year in Review shots was taken on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. on the tour's opening night. Per the caption, Glendale, Ariz. got ceremoniously renamed Swift City, ERAzona for the momentous weekend. 2 of 15 Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Date Night at the ACM Awards For years now, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been one of the most talked about couples at awards shows, film premieres and other industry events. One of their multiple noteworthy red carpet walks this year took place on May 11 at the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas. 3 of 15 Taylor Swift on the Grammys Red Carpet Swift owned more than the nation's football stadiums— be it for an Eras Tour stop or to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. Before her tour began, Swift stunned on the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. 4 of 15 The Summer of 'Barbie' Ahead of "Barbie's" wide theatrical release on July 21, established stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling became the talk of entertainment outlets. Here, the big screen's Barbie and Ken walked the red carpet for the July 12 European premiere of the film at Cineword Leicester Square in London. Two additional photos commemorate an eventful summer for film's main actors as well as its director, Greta Gerwig. 5 of 15 Helen Mirren at the 'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods" Premiere Another red carpet shot from a film premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London comes from a special March 7 screening of "Shazam!: Fury of the Gods." It shows Helen Mirren, one of the superhero film's stars and one of the actors in "Yellowstone's" Dutton family tree. 6 of 15 Austin Butler Rides 'Elvis' Momentum Throughout the Year Butler's role as the namesake of the 2022 Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis" rose his profile as both an actor and a model. He rode that momentum into 2023. Memorable images of Butler include this one, in which he's joined by Rose of Blackpink and Hailey Beiber at Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring 2024 function, which took place on Sept. 26 in Paris, France. 7 of 15 Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globe Awards Critical acclaim for "Elvis" also ushered the King's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, back into the spotlight. She appeared at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Cal. on Jan. 10. The 54 year old died just two days later. 8 of 15 Lil Nas X's Met Gala Outfit Many got praised in 2023 for making quirky clothing choices work, with an obvious example being Gwen Stefani for what she wore during "The Voice's" 24th season. Yet no one took as bizarre a fashion turn as Lil Nas X did when he wore little more than pearls and sparkles on May 1 at the Met Gala in New York City. 9 of 15 The Jonas Brothers Get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani weren't the only "The Voice" alums honored this year with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As of Jan. 30, Nick Jonas shares a star with siblings Kevin and Joe as the Jonas Brothers. 10 of 15 Kelsea Ballerini Performs With Drag Queens at the CMT Music Awards Kelsea Ballerini makes two appearances in the set. In one shot, she poses for a photo at her fans-only screening of her "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" short film, which took place on Aug. 10 in New York City. In our pick, she's performing with "RuPaul's Drag Race's" Manila Luzon, Jan Spor, Olivia Lux and Kennedy Davenport on April 2 at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. 11 of 15 Kane and Katelyn Brown Duet at Stagecoach Indino, Cal.'s Stagecoach Festival has become a major annual event in country music. On night two, Getty captured this tender moment from Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn performance of "Thank God," a 2022 duet that's synonymous with both of their musical careers. 12 of 15 Jelly Roll's Breakthrough Year Few stars in any musical genre or field of entertainment rose quicker in 2023 than Jelly Roll. Here, he strikes a pose at the world premiere of the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" documentary, held on May 30 at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium. 13 of 15 Dolly Parton Begins Her Rockstar Era Parton gave back to rock 'n' roll —and cut some of her husband Carl Dean's favorite tunes— for her special guest-filled album Rockstar, which arrived on Nov. 17. At the ACM Awards on May 11, she previewed her latest sonic pivot with her first live performance of her original song "World is On Fire." Here's one of several memorable snapshots from her elaborate stage presentation. 14 of 15 Chris Stapleton on Clean-Up Duty at the ACM Awards Our third snapshot from this year's ACM Awards is among the most memorable and moving in the 99-image set. A reminder of the cleanup efforts that follow major events, the black-and-white photo shows Chris Stapleon cleaning up confetti with a leaf blower on the same night that he won Entertainer of the Year. 15 of 15 The World Says Goodbye to Sinead O'Connor Ending things on a somber note, 56-year-old folk-rock great Sinead O'Connor died on July 26. The most powerful image by far in the set comes from O'Connor's Aug. 8 funeral procession in Bray, Ireland

