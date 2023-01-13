Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley shared in a statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest just two days after attending the Golden Globe awards, where Austin Butler was awarded for his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Butler thanked both Lisa Marie and Priscilla during his speech.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Butler said. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

Lisa Marie was outspoken for her love for the film, telling ET "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."

Born on Feb. 1, 1968 to one of the world's most famous couples, Lisa Marie spent her life in the spotlight. When she was 9 years old, she became the joint heir to her father's estate after his death at the age of 42. After the death of her grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley, she became the sole heir to the estate and inherited Graceland.

"It's got a very special energy there, when you go," Lisa Marie said of her famous childhood home in 2013. "It's like a time capsule: nothing's been changed or moved since 1977. It's like a time warp and the energy is still very much there. You can feel it... It's from the essence of that time period. It's a very special place."

Presley followed in her father's footsteps, releasing her debut album To Whom It May Concern in 2003. She went on to release 2005's So What and 2012's Storm & Grace.

When recording "Where No One Stands Alone," in which she "duets" with Elvis, Lisa Marie shared that she felt a connection to her late father.

'I wouldn't say I talk to him ... I just remember everything," she said. "I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit."

Lisa Marie is survived by her daughters Riley Keough and Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.

"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls," Lisa Marie wrote in an essay about her late son for People in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."

In a 2018 interview with TODAY, Lisa Marie opened up about her personal struggles and family legacy.

"I'm not perfect. My father wasn't perfect. No one's perfect," Presley said. "It's what you do with it after you learn and you try to help others with it."