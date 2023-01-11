Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley Have Emotional Response to Austin Butler's Heartfelt Acceptance Speech for 'Elvis'

Elvis actor Austin Butler took home a big win at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, winning trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his portrayal of The King of Rock 'n Roll. The 31-year-old actor took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech. Butler looked shocked and excited while taking the stage and he began by pointing out some of his heroes in the audience.

"I'm just so grateful right now. I'm this room full of my heroes. Brad [Pitt], I love you," he said, as Pitt looked on smiling. "Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the Pulp Fiction script when I was 12. I cannot believe I'm here right now."

"I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor," he continues. "I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in the most beautiful profound work, and I am so honored and proud to be listed among you."

He then thanked "bold, visionary" Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, who allowed him "the experience to take risks."

"Thank you for believing in me in those moments that I didn't even believe in myself," he says.

He also sent thanks to his "dance partner," co-star Tom Hanks, and fellow actor Denzel Washington.

Later in the speech, Butler thanked Presley's former wife Priscilla Presley and Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who sat in the audience.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said. The two looked emotional as he spoke -- Lisa covered part of her face and they both covered their hearts, expressing their care for Butler.

Finally, Butler thanked the man he portrayed in the film: Elvis Presley.

"You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much. Thank you. You are remembered and I will never forget," he said, looking towards the sky.

Elvis was also nominated for Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Drama). Both awards were won by 2022 film The Fabelmans and director Stephen Spielberg.

