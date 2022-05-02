Priscilla Presley Praises ‘Elvis’ Biopic, Calls It ‘A True Story Told Brilliantly’

Priscilla Presley has officially given her seal of approval for the upcoming Elvis biopic. The late ex-wife of the King of Rock and Roll raved about director Baz Luhrmann's captivating vision and Austin Butler's performance as Elvis Presley himself. The 76-year-old was treated to her very own private screening.

Writing on Facebook, she stated, "For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently." She continued, "This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry Schilling and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him...he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both."

For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry... Posted by Priscilla Presley on Friday, April 29, 2022

She concluded, "The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film." The first trailer for the film was released in February, giving a glimpse of 30-year-old Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as young Priscilla.

Presley has previously opened up about adjusting to her marriage to her ex-husband, especially dealing with fans. Speaking with PEOPLE, she stated, "My God, I had to learn everything. Women gravitated to him, so I would be nervous when he had to go places alone. would even go with him to get his teeth cleaned! I always had an eye on him because everyone in the world was after him."

The couple met when Priscilla was only 14 back in 1959. They later married in 1967 and divorced in 1973. Together they share daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who is now 54. Throughout her years, Priscilla has expressed love and passion for keeping Elvis' name and legacy alive after his death in 1977. "I want to make sure these young ones learning about him now will take the torch and keep it going," Priscilla noted. "He has a phenomenal legacy, and I will always cherish my moments with him."

"Elvis" is set to be released in theaters on June 24.

