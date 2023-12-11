Back in June, Gwen Stefani debuted "True Babe," a romantic pop bop that, like most things about her public persona, left fans swooning over "The Voice" coach's marriage to Blake Shelton.

"I want fly to your shows/ Want to wake up in your clothes," the lyrics go. "Come get you tipsy at 6:30/ Want to take tonight slow/ Yeah, it's alright in my life."

It was Stefani's first new song as a solo artist since the 2021 singles "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" and "Slow Clap."

Stefani performed "True Babe" on the live Dec. 5 episode of "The Voice"— the singing competition series on which she met her future husband. Equal parts fun and sincere, the live rendition took place amid oversized flowers —reminiscent of some of the more trippy TV appearances by bands in the '60s— and modern pop choreography.

Of course, Stefani appearances on "The Voice" —or in any other setting— cannot be covered without examining her fashion sense. At a time when red coats are all the rage, Stefani rocked a sparking, oversized, reddish orange jacket that matched her baggy pants. It covers a black tank top that's striped with jewels.

An Instagram post by makeup artist Anthonyh Nguyen praises Stefani's red lipstick and credits stylist Rob Zangardi and fashion designer Mariel Haenn for the rest of the look.

After the first week of live shows, only one member remains of Team Gwen. A 23-year-old country singer from Chattanooga, Tenn., Bias is the last hope for Stefani to win Season 24. Sefani has only won the show once as a coach, with her charge Carter Rubin winning Season 19.

Team Gwen's Kara Tenae and Tanner Massey were among the three contestants — along with Team Legend's Azan — eliminated last week.