Duplicate Taylor Swift's Red Faux-Fur Coat Look With These 5 Affordable Alternatives

One of Taylor Swift's more buzz-worthy appearances at a Kansas City Chiefs game took place Sunday (Dec. 3). Though her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team lost to the Green Bay Packers, Swift's wardrobe won the internet.

In addition to a $3,400 black Louis Vuitton strap detail mini wrap skirt, Swift wore a cherry-red Stella McCartney belted teddy coat that goes for $1,441. The coat matched the Chiefs' primary team color and suited the holiday season.

To say that Swift boosted public interest in red faux fur coats would be an understatement. Google searches for "red coat" soared by 407 percent worldwide, with "red teddy coat" inquiries spiking by more than 3,000 percent.

Social media was abuzz over the outfit, with Elmo applauding Swift's color choice. Some speculated that Swift borrowed the coat from Brittany Mahomes, the spouse of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — though a source told Page Six that it came from Swift's own closet.

An undisputed fashion influencer, Swift's coat and the buzz it's garnered surely changed lots of outfit plans for holiday parties and other December outings. If Stella McCartney is out of your budget, there's no shortage of comparable coats on the market that'll remind passersby of Swift while keeping you warm and meshing well with the rest of your wintry apparel.

Here are five comparable — and much more affordable — coats that belong in every Swiftie's wardrobe.