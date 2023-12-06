Duplicate Taylor Swift's Red Faux-Fur Coat Look With These 5 Affordable Alternatives

One of Taylor Swift's more buzz-worthy appearances at a Kansas City Chiefs game took place Sunday (Dec. 3). Though her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team lost to the Green Bay Packers, Swift's wardrobe won the internet.
In addition to a $3,400 black Louis Vuitton strap detail mini wrap skirt, Swift wore a cherry-red Stella McCartney belted teddy coat that goes for $1,441. The coat matched the Chiefs' primary team color and suited the holiday season.
To say that Swift boosted public interest in red faux fur coats would be an understatement. Google searches for "red coat" soared by 407 percent worldwide, with "red teddy coat" inquiries spiking by more than 3,000 percent.
Social media was abuzz over the outfit, with Elmo applauding Swift's color choice. Some speculated that Swift borrowed the coat from Brittany Mahomes, the spouse of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — though a source told Page Six that it came from Swift's own closet.
An undisputed fashion influencer, Swift's coat and the buzz it's garnered surely changed lots of outfit plans for holiday parties and other December outings. If Stella McCartney is out of your budget, there's no shortage of comparable coats on the market that'll remind passersby of Swift while keeping you warm and meshing well with the rest of your wintry apparel.
Here are five comparable — and much more affordable — coats that belong in every Swiftie's wardrobe.
For something comparably stylish and way less pricey, consider this cost-effective item from Wild Rose Boho. It's no less classy or classic-looking than Swift's iconic coat. For a brand name you can trust and a price you can afford, look to this Levi's product. It's not an exact duplicate by any stretch, but it'll suffice if you look at it as a blue-collar — and different shade of red — alternative. If a longer coat doesn't suit your outfit needs, try out this "furrier" faux fur jacket from Anthropologie. It's more outrageous and no less posh than Swift's Stella McCartney original. Though it's not cherry red, this one looks as stylish as Swift's red coat and as cozy as any Swiftie-approved cardigan. It's one of several Amazon shopping options to fill that red coat void in your closet. If you want to capture the essence of Swift's look without rocking a teddy coat, there are ample long coats out there that capture a close-enough vibe. Consider this gorgeous wool piece that was made in Italy.
Wild Rose Boho's Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Wild Rose Boho Faux Fur Teddy Coat - 62.99
Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat
Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat - 129.99
By Anthropologie Faux Fur Jacket
By Anthropologie Faux Fur Jacket - 158.00
DMOYALA Fuzzy Fleece Jacket
DMOYALA Fuzzy Fleece Jacket - 59.99
Martina Wool Boucle Coat
Martina Wool Boucle Coat - 400.00
For something comparably stylish and way less pricey, consider this cost-effective item from Wild Rose Boho. It's no less classy or classic-looking than Swift's iconic coat.
For a brand name you can trust and a price you can afford, look to this Levi's product. It's not an exact duplicate by any stretch, but it'll suffice if you look at it as a blue-collar — and different shade of red — alternative.
If a longer coat doesn't suit your outfit needs, try out this "furrier" faux fur jacket from Anthropologie. It's more outrageous and no less posh than Swift's Stella McCartney original.
Though it's not cherry red, this one looks as stylish as Swift's red coat and as cozy as any Swiftie-approved cardigan. It's one of several Amazon shopping options to fill that red coat void in your closet.
If you want to capture the essence of Swift's look without rocking a teddy coat, there are ample long coats out there that capture a close-enough vibe. Consider this gorgeous wool piece that was made in Italy.
READ MORE: Travis Kelce Stuns in $2,300 Cardigan
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.