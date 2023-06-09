The year is 2004, and on every TV screen across America, Ty Pennington is shouting Move! That! Bus! into a megaphone like some new-age home beautification prophet. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition ushered in the era of Big Home Reno. Lucky for us HGTV-heads, ABC is officially rebooting the Emmy-winning series with new co-hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, stars of Netflix's Get Organized With the Home Edit. Oh, and Reese Witherspoon is on the producing team. Swoon.

The Home Edit founders Shearer and Teplin rose to reno genre fame with their Netflix series, in which the two women de-cluttered messy pantries and overflowing closets for two extremely satisfying seasons. Their color-coordinated displays marked a scientific new approach to home beautification, and their love of containers, above all, proved a revelation to die-hard home reno fans. Reese Witherspoon produced the series through her Hello Sunshine banner, which also produces the newly-announced Extreme Makeover revival.

The original Extreme Makeover ran for nine glorious seasons on ABC, from 2004 to 2012. Like its inspiring ancestor, the new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot will offer families in need a major home renovation or rebuild.

In an update to the show's original format, Shearer and Teplin will flex their organizational prowess in the reboot. The co-hosts will help families "edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was revived once before, with HGTV's short-lived 2020 version hosted by Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The upcoming redux counts MasterChef helmer Shyam Balsé as showrunner. The producing team includes Hello Sunshine's dream trio: Witherspoon, nine-time Emmy nominee Sara Rea (My Kind of Country) and The Bachelor producer Cassie Lambert Scalettar. Folks, we're in great hands.

Time to warm up those vocal cords. Sing it loud and sing it proud: Move! That! Bus!

