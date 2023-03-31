HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier Tell Kelly Clarkson About Turning Small Town Into an 'Oasis on the Plains'

Ben and Erin Napier, the husband-and-wife design duo and stars of HGTV's Home Town Takeover, are back to their town-flipping ways in the hit series' second season, premiering April 23. After transforming a small Alabama town in Season 1 of Takeover, the Napiers set their sights westward for Season 2, making over the prairie town of Fort Morgan, Colorado. In a March 29 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the couple shared a sneak peek of the ambitious renovation project, dubbed 'Oasis on the Plains.'

"Our goal was trying to help that town figure out who they were," Ben said of the Fort Morgan takeover. "It was, you know, how do you brand a town, for lack of a better term, into something that will show, you know, the pride of the people that live there? The pride of who they are?"

Kelly Clarkson was effusive in her praise of the Napiers community-first mission, gushing, "To be able to bring pride to a community and give them a different kind of self-worth, in a different way, that's a really beautiful thing. What a great vocation. What a great job ya'll get to do."

The Napiers left it to the townspeople to dream up a central identity for Fort Morgan, a lush riverside community nestled in the northeastern Colorado desert.

Advertisement

"The town came up with 'Oasis on the Plains,'" Ben told Clarkson. "Because it, literally, when you drive through a desert landscape in the plains and then there's a river in Fort Morgan and it's just like this town sprung up around it."

The six-episode second season will see the Napiers complete 18 separate renovation projects across Fort Morgan's homes, businesses, and public spaces. And, this time, they won't be doing it alone. Fellow HGTV power couple Dave and Jenny Marrs, stars of Fixer to Fabulous, will lend a hand in renovating the homes of local heroes, starting with a much-needed upgrade for a single mother who provides horse therapy at her ranch.

Both couples will work in tandem to revitalize Fort Morgan in just four months. The goal of the renovations, which range from giving a local bowling alley some pizzazz to sprucing up main street, is to strengthen both the town's charm and its community pride.

"You gotta know who you are before you can tell the story of who you are, and that was our big goal," said Erin.

Advertisement

Home Town Takeover Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 23, at 8/7c on HGTV and discovery+.

Related Videos