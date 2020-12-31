Ty Pennington: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The TV Host

Ty Pennington is one of the most well-known television hosts of modern times. Largely known for his time as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, the home improvement expert has been gracing our screens for years. Also known for the TNT show On the Menu with co-host Emeril Lagasse, The Food Network's American Diner Revival, and ABC's talk show The Revolution, Pennington has proved that he is one of the all-time great hosts who appeals to diverse audiences across multiple networks.

Here are some things you might not have known about Ty Pennington.

1. Ty is a nickname

His full name is actually Tygert Burton Pennington, after his parents -- Gary Tygert Burton and Yvonne Burton.

2. He had a modeling career

That's right! Back before Pennington was a household name, he got his start at the end of college modeling all over the world. He appeared in ads for major brands like J.Crew, Swatch, Diet Coke, Levi's, and Sprite. The work took him to countries like Japan, Thailand, Italy, Canada, and Germany before he came back to the United States and settled in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

3. He's from Atlanta, Georgia

After initially attending Kennesaw State University, Pennington decided he was passionate about design and transferred to the Art Institute of Atlanta where he studied graphic design. While he was attending school he actually began to master his carpentry skills as he paid his way through by working during the day in construction and landscaping.

4. His big break was on TLC's Trading Spaces

Pennington was one of the original carpenters on the show, appearing from 2000-2003. He ended up coming back in 2007 after he had really become famous from his time on Extreme Makeover.

5. He has a hefty estimated net worth

After years of hosting successful TV shows, it should be no surprise that Pennington has an estimated net worth of $12 million. When you take into account that he made $75,000 an episode on Extreme Makeover, that definitely adds up over the years.

6. He's been in a longterm relationship for decades

Though they remain unmarried, it works for Pennington and longtime love Andrea Bock. He keeps his relationship with his girlfriend/manager out of the limelight though we do know that they met in his hometown of Atlanta.

7. He had a longtime collaboration with Sears

In 2004, Pennington had a line of outdoor furniture and goods that was available at Sears for years. When the company closed numerous locations in 2017, the partnership came to an end, although you can still purchase his products on the company's website.

"When I was working with Sears, they were doing amazing. [We had] one of the most successful home furnishing lines out there," Pennington told FOX Business. "However, you know the advertising money just went away."

8. He has a new HGTV show in the works

Ty Breaker will let Penington show off his carpentry skills in this new series where each episode he'll battle another designer. He shared the news about the HGTV show on social media and honestly...we can't wait.

9. He's tried out acting

He's been in front of the camera in all aspects! In 2004, he appeared in the indie film The Adventures of Ociee Nash in the role of Wilbur Wright (of the historic Wright Brothers).

10. He was a good sport about being replaced on the Extreme Makeover reboot

After winning two Emmy Awards, it was time to pass the baton. Pennington was nothing but gracious when Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson took over as host of the feel-good series.

"It's one of the best shows, I think, ever, changing people's lives," Pennington told Pop Culture. "Hopefully he'll get to do that, too. Because that's really the fun part, when you put your heart and soul into designing something for somebody and seeing that reaction. That's what it's all about."