The 9 Best HGTV Shows, Ranked

HGTV has been the go-to resource for home decor, renovation makeovers, and DIY tips for years. Their TV shows have brought some of the best talents in the business, and, over the years, they've helped give inspiration and home tips to audiences all over the world.
Here are the nine best HGTV shows, ranked.
9. Home Town
Ben and Erin Napier work together to fix up homes around their home town of Laurel, Mississippi.
Ben and Erin Napier work together to fix up homes around their home town of Laurel, Mississippi. Erin has a history of graphic design, which she uses to help buyers with the plans and, combined with Ben's building skills, they help preserve the history of the old homes. By using found materials, they keep the houses full of character and ensure that the renovations are affordable for the buyers.
8. Good Bones
Mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak work together to bring life back to their Indianapolis neighborhood. They look for the diamond in the rough opportunities and use their other family members to help renovate them back to their former glory. One of the newer shows, first airing in 2016, Good Bones is full of heart, and it's impossible not to love the family.
7. Love It or List It
David Visentin and Hilary Farr have the best onscreen love/hate relationship in this series, where they work together to give families two options. David is the real estate agent who finds them a listing that fits all their needs, and Hilary fixes up their existing property in hopes that they will stay. Stakes are high, and the two love keeping score throughout the episode. It's always fun guessing what the families are going to choose and if Hilary can save the day with her design and renovation expertise.
6. Flip or Flop
Though viewers weren't sure what was going to happen after Tarek El Moussa and his former wife Christina divorced, they continued with their hit show where the couple flips California homes and re-sells them. Watching them fix up seemingly unlivable houses is addicting, and Christina has some exciting designs up her sleeve.
5. Holmes on Homes
Host Mike Holmes is a general contractor who helps families who need help with their homes get it right. Not only does this show let you see things get fixed from start to finish, but you'll gain some valuable homeowner knowledge in the process. Holmes has some solid advice on what to look for at home when hiring a contractor for your own renovations.
4. House Hunters International
One of the many spin-offs of House Hunters (which quite frankly are more interesting than the original) International is so good because you get to see people move all over the world. Ever interested in what it takes to find somewhere to live in Thailand? There's easily multiple episodes on that.
3. Property Brothers
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew have created a little HGTV empire for themselves. Their cheeky relationship paired with their real estate and renovation skills has led to multiple successful shows over the years, but nothing compares to the main show that introduced them to the world. Jonathan teasing Drew never gets old, and neither does the finished product.
2. Fixer Upper
Everyone knows and loves Chip and Joanna Gaines, and I'm still in mourning that Fixer Upper ended after five incredible seasons. Though there has been speculation over what actually happens behind the scenes, there's no denying that the Gaines family helps people all over the greater Waco, Texas area find their dream home within their tight budget. Watching Chip get giddy over demo day every episode doesn't get old either.
1. House Hunters Renovation
Another extension of House Hunters, Renovation really brings it home because it's one of the most realistic shows on the air. Not only do you get to follow a couple as they explore different houses on the market with their realtor, but you get to watch through the renovation period to see how the house looks like in the end. There's no staging (although it's definitely nice and clean for the cameras), and we get to see the happy couple living in their updated space.
Another extension of House Hunters, Renovation really brings it home because it's one of the most realistic shows on the air. Not only do you get to follow a couple as they explore different houses on the market with their realtor, but you get to watch through the renovation period to see how the house looks like in the end. There's no staging (although it's definitely nice and clean for the cameras), and we get to see the happy couple living in their updated space.