Elle King Cancels Shows Following Dramatic Fall Down Stairs

CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle King has canceled three radio shows after suffering a concussion from a late-night fall down the stairs.

The 33-year-old "Ex's & Oh's" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram and Twitter, writing that the dramatic fall occurred while she was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son, Lucky Levi, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker.

"I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my a** out, resulting in a concussion," King wrote. "I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things. I'd like to thank the artists that stepped in and filled my slots, as well as the radio stations for their understanding and continued support."

King concluded her note with festive wishes and a nod toward her busy 2023 schedule: "I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon."

Advertisement

The country-rock crossover artist is undertaking some much-needed R&R ahead of a jam-packed January. King is still set to co-host Nashville's Big Bash, CBS's second-annual New Year's Eve special, alongside country star Jimmie Allen.

Time to party like it?s 2023 ? you?re looking at one of the hosts for @CBS?s New Year?s Eve Live: Nashville?s Big Bash. Tune in to catch ya girl ringing in the New Year with @RachelSmithTV and @JimmieAllen ?? #CBSNashvilleNYE pic.twitter.com/3wqMNOWyYY — Elle King (@ElleKingMusic) November 16, 2022

The pair will ring in the new year live from the country music capital, with performances by the likes of Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini.

King is also gearing up to go on tour in the new year to promote her highly-anticipated country album Come Get Your Wife, dropping Jan. 27.

Advertisement

The record is her first full-length album since 2018's Shake the Spirit, and it's already making waves. Breakout single "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," a collaboration with Miranda Lambert, nabbed the pair a Grammy nomination. King's upcoming tour, dubbed "A-Freakin-Men," kicks off Jan. 19 in Nashville. Tickets are on sale now.

Nashville's Big Bash airs live on Dec. 31 at 7:00 PM CT on CBS. The New Year's Eve special will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Related Videos