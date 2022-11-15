Miranda Lambert + Willie Nelson Score Multiple 2023 Grammy Award Nominations

As announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Miranda Lambert leads her country music peers with four nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Lambert got her name called for Best Country Solo Performance ("In His Arms"), Best Country Album (Palomino), Best Country Song (Jesse Frasure co-write "If I Was a Cowboy") and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Luke Combs duet "Outrunnin' Your Memory").

Living legend Willie Nelson scored three nominations: Best Roots Gospel Album (The Willie Nelson Family), Best Country Solo Performance ("Live Forever") and Best Country Album (A Beautiful Time). In addition, Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton are up for Best Country Song as the co-writers of Nelson's "I'll Love You Til the Day I Die."

Combs and Maren Morris also got three nominations apiece. In addition, frequent Morris collaborator Laura Veltz ("Background Music," "Humble Quest") got nominated for a first-time Grammy category: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical.

Advertisement

On the Americana and folk end of the spectrum, Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton duet "Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)" got nominated for Best American Roots Performance.

CBS will air the 65th annual Grammy Awards live on Feb. 5, 2023 from L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

Country Category Nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Going Where The Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Advertisement

Best Country Album

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town," Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This," Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was a Cowboy," Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die," Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Related Videos