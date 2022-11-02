Willie Nelson's former Tennessee log cabin is on the market for $2.5 million. If you've got an astronomical amount of spare cash, and want to own a piece of music history, here is your chance.
The 150-acre estate includes a three-bedroom log cabin Nelson constructed himself. The property includes two ponds, gorgeous pastoral views and a hay barn, all teeming with country charm, much like Nelson himself.
Nicknamed "The Hideaway" by Nelson, the log cabin getaway is situated just 30 minutes from downtown Nashville, in the heart of Goodlettsville, according to Matt Lawson and Ross Welch of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty. And it's only had two owners: Nelson and the current residents.
The cabin's history is just as arresting as the property's views. In 1969, it caught fire, and Nelson wasn't home to put it out. He returned home and ran inside to grab his guitar "Trigger" and nabbed a "pound of weed." Legend has it that it was at this cabin that Nelson earned the nickname "Shotgun Willie."
Here's a peek inside Willie's cozy little cabin.
The Front
The log cabin includes a shiny red roof, a porch for sitting and decorative stacked-stone all the way around. It's nestled deep in the heart of the country, which affords plenty of privacy.
The Living Room
Stepping inside the cabin, you're greeted with gorgeous wood all around, a small eat-in kitchen area and a beautiful open living space that would be perfect for a family making a cozy getaway.
The Kitchen
The kitchen has enough space for preparing and dining on large meals, and is outfitted with plenty of fixtures that modernize the gorgeous cabin. Perfect for down-home, country cooking!
The Fireplace
Opposite the plentiful seating options is a large fireplace that would make for some prime songwriting (or singing!) -- whatever you'd prefer.
The Loft/Bedroom
This loft overlooks the living room and features a carpeted floor with a great view. This is just one of three bedrooms. The owners have a sleigh-style bed in one of the bedrooms, and it looks like it would be super cozy to fall asleep in.
The Bathroom
It's all about the essentials in the bathroom, which features a quaint little sink area and plenty of cabinets for storage.
The Side
The cabin has an additional screen door that you can use to enter and exit the home.
The Pond
The picturesque pond on the property is a great spot for taking a dip when the weather heats up. And there are picnic tables for a fun outdoor lunch as well.
The Hay Barn
This sturdy hay barn is great for storage. And it really sells the property's rustic charm.
The View
A look at some of the acreage the cabin is on, taken around the property. There's not much else like it.
