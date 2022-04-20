Elle King is a woman of many wonders, making headlines for her diverse music and adventurous lyrics. The singer released her debut album Love Stuff in 2015, which produced one of her biggest singles, "Ex's and Oh's." The song was so successful that it earned her two Grammy Award nominations. She went on to earn two more Grammy nominations for songs, "Different for Girls" with Dierks Bentley and for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert.

Last year, the singer became a mom, taking to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child, Lucky Levi Tooker. King shares Lucky with her fiance, Dan Tooker, whom she became engaged to in October 2019.

Who is Dan Tooker?

Tooker is a tattoo artist who co-owns Riverside Tattoo Co. in Knoxville, Tennessee and Boston. He is actually responsible for some of King's tattoos, which is how they initially met.

They decided to quarantine together during the pandemic, which helped them create an even bigger bond. Speaking with PEOPLE about her relationship, the songwriter stated, "My partner sheltered in place with me. The fact that we didn't kill each other was like, 'I think this is love.' It's not that every single day was easy or that we didn't go through things, but I feel like when you go through things, it can either break you or make you stronger." She continued, "It definitely made us stronger and built a lot of trust. You figure things out through harder times than you do if it's an easy ride. It was a true testament of love."

This isn't the first time the singer has been engaged. Back in February 2016, she secretly married Andrew Ferguson weeks after they met. After their divorce, King opened up about their "destructive marriage" and the heavy PTSD that she suffered after it. That didn't stop King from finding love again, announcing another engagement to her now ex-boyfriend, Jim in 2019.

Fast forward to a few years, King and Tooker fell in love and created a beautiful baby boy. The singer documented her whole pregnancy journey on social media. Announcing they were expecting, King shared an image of the two of them.

"Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human!" she wrote. "We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive."

A Happy Family

King, who is the daughter of Rob Schneider, went on to reveal that she had actually suffered two miscarriages before Lucky.

"You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses," she wrote. "It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who's maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey makes us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy!"

The pregnancy announcement came five months after their engagement on their first anniversary. Celebrating their engagement, the country music singer shared an Instagram post, saying, "Today is our 1 year anniversary. We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way."

If that's not love, I don't know what is!

