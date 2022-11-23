In addition to being a Grammy-winning singer, Miranda Lambert is an entrepreneur with a clothing line, a housewares line, her own bar on Broadway in Nashville and more. Now, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer is releasing her very first book. Lambert announced this week that she will release a new cookbook titled Y'all Eat Yet? this spring.

True to all her product lines, including her Idyllwind clothing line and her Wanda June home collection, the book will offer fans a personal glimpse of the singer. In this case, she is sharing her family recipes that have been handed down through generations. Specifically, the recipes came from her mother, Beverly, and her grandma, whom she calls "Nonny." Lambert excitedly revealed the news on social media on Monday (Nov. 21), saying releasing a book is something she never thought she would do.

"This is something I never thought I'd say, but.....I'm releasing a book!!!! 'Y'all Eat Yet?' is a collection of recipes and stories from my pretty bitchin' kitchen to yours," she shared.

She continued in the post, writing about the importance of these recipes that have been handed down by the "hell-raising, hard working women" in her life.

"I was blessed to be raised by two generations of hell-raising, hard working women who knew how to make people feel good," she writes. "This is a look into our lives and the food we've made along the way."

Fans can look forward to a book filled with plenty of heartwarming dishes. CMT reveals some of these recipes to be Nonny's Banana Pudding, Paw Paw's Bar-B-Que Sauce, The Loaf (or, "the meal that will get the ring"), Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler, Stacked Enchilada Bake, Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad and Whiskey Cupcakes.

The book will be officially released on April 23, 2023, but it is now available for pre-order from various retailers here.

