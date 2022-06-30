Miranda Lambert’s New Home Line is a '70s-Inspired Dream — We Rounded Up Our Must-Haves Here

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Miranda Lambert has entered the home goods space -- and now that we've seen her new line of products that recently launched at Walmart, we are so darn glad she did. Named Wanda June Home after her mother and grandmother (it's her mom's middle name and her grandma's first name), the pieces are retro-inspired with a Southwestern flair, and also have that signature feisty edge that Lambert herself is known for. Miranda's pieces are fun, bright, and affordable (most come in at under $30) -- and we love the sunset and turquoise hues, the vintage ceramic kitchenware, and the gorgeous home decór that marries bright colors with unique textures. All of them will ensure that any piece you buy will be the centerpiece of your home. From glassware for your next party to cozy throw pillows that add a pop of color, here are our top picks from Miranda Lambert's new home line, Wanda June Home:

1. A Retro Casserole Dish

This fun stoneware casserole dish is oven-safe up to 450 degrees, can be put in the microwave and the dishwasher, and comes with the glass lid. It will hold 4-quarts and is a must-have for your next potluck.

2. A Feisty Pie Dish

Another fun pick for your next potluck, this pie pan is also made of stoneware and is dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe.

3. A Set of Glasses for Your Porch

This is one of our favorites from Miranda Lambert's new home line (our preference is the glass that says Raise Hell Baby) -- these glasses are as perfect for spicy margaritas as it is for sitting on the porch drinking iced tea. They're hand-wash only, but chip-resistant and durable.

Pair them with her 'Game On' stoneware coasters here.

4. A Set of Coffee Mugs That Are Retro Diner Chic

These 15-ounce coffee mugs from Miranda's home line are mismatched but in a good way -- they look like they'd be right at home in a small town diner or bakery -- and they'd make great housewarming gifts, too. These are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

5. This Sunset-Colored Porcelain Dinnerware

This porcelain dinnerware set comes with four place settings (a bowl, a dinner plate, and a smaller plate). Use them for brunches, dinners, or anything in between -- they're perfect to add a Southwest or vintage flair to your next meal.

Buy the matching coffee mugs here for under $17.

6. A Textured Runner & Placemat Set

This linen-like set comes with four placemats and a 72-inch long runner -- and it's made of 100% cotton. It's versatile and stylish enough to be used for a casual dinner or a family get-together.

7. An Area Rug That's Machine-Washable

Not sure what there is to love most about this area rug -- the subtle and on-trend blue tie-dye, or the fact that it's machine-washable. This pet- and kid-friendly rug comes in three sizes and would be great in a bedroom, sitting room, or guest room.

8. This Southwestern Pillow is a Must-Buy

Miranda Lambert's new home line has an abundance of must-have pillows, so it was pretty hard to choose our favorite. This orange woven option would look great on a blue or brown leather couch, and has a removable cover, too. We also love this herringbone pillow that comes in blush, navy, and goldenrod.

Check out the rest of Miranda Lambert's new home line, Wanda June Home, here.