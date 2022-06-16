'Heart Like Mine': The Story Behind Miranda Lambert's Autobiographical Hit

Miranda Lambert has become a country music superstar. With seven No. 1 hits and more awards than we can keep count of, she's one of the greatest female songwriters in country music history and she dominates the country genre next to artists such as Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton.

But before she became Miranda Lambert, country legend, she was a contestant on the singing show Nashville Star.

Through Nashville star, Lambert built a friendship with Travis Howard that would end up being a pillar in her career as a songwriter. The duo penned three songs from Lambert's debut album, Kerosene, and six from her sophomore record, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, including "Famous in a Small Town."

In an interview with The Boot, Howard recalled writing "Heart Like Mine" with Ashley Monroe and Lambert. "Miranda and I started writing together almost immediately when we met in 2003 on the set of 'Nashville Star,'" Howard recalls. "We were both just drawn to each other's interests and writing style."

Advertisement

Howard explained that the Lambert family takes a trip to float the river in South Texas every year, and he always tagged along. "One afternoon, between drinking and floating, [Lambert and Monroe] came out of a cabin and said, 'Hey, we started this song, but we can't find a good way through the chorus.'"

The women had written the first half of the song, and they basically threw it at Howard to finish. Lambert told Howard, "Great, we each wrote a verse, so the last one and the bridge are on you." Howard joked, "Writing with Miranda is either easy as pie or impossible. This song was joyous."

Read More: Miranda Lambert Goes Viral on TikTok With 'Tequila Does' Remix Dance

When introducing the song, Lambert said, "This song tells my story a little bit. I grew up in church, grew up a Christian, and then got in a country band and saw the real world a little bit. It's just my interpretation of how God would be and how Heaven would be. I think Jesus would like hanging out with my band."

Advertisement

The song became Lambert's second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. You can add "Heart Like Mine" to your Miranda Lamerbt's greatest hits playlist along with "The House That Built Me," "Bluebird," "Mama's Broken Heart," "Settling Down," "Somethin' Bad" and "Tin Man."

'Heart Like Mine' Lyrics:

I ain't the kind you take home to mama

I ain't the kind to wear no ring

Somehow I always get stronger

When I'm on my second drink

Even though I hate to admit it

Sometimes I smoke cigarettes

The Christian folks say I should quit it

I just smile and say, "God bless." '

Advertisement

Cause I heard Jesus, he drank wine

And I bet we'd get along just fine

He could calm a storm and heal the blind

And I bet he'd understand a heart like mine

Daddy cried when he saw my tattoo

But said he loved me anyway

My brother got the brains of the family

So I thought I'd learn to sing

'Cause I heard Jesus, he drank wine

And I bet we'd get along just fine

He could calm a storm and heal the blind

And I bet he'd understand a heart like mine

I'll fly away from it all one day

I'll fly away

Advertisement

These are the days that I will remember

When my names called on a roll

He'll meet me with two long stem glasses

Make a toast to me coming home

'Cause I heard Jesus, he drank wine

And I bet we'd get along just fine

He could calm a storm and heal the blind

And I bet he'd understand, understand a heart like mine

Oh yes, he would

Editor's Note: Thisarctile was originally published on October 12, 2021.

Advertisement

Related Videos