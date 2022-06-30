Miranda Lambert has shared that her mom, Beverly Lambert, is now cancer-free following a battle with breast cancer.

Beverly Lambert, who runs Mutt Nation, an organization dedicated to promoting and facilitating the adoption of shelter pets, with her country superstar daughter, was diagnosed with breast cancer last September.

"She's been through a whole lot, but she's doing really well, and she's ready to roll," Lambert told People. "I was able to be with her through the hardest parts. She's unstoppable. She's just been so strong and positive through the whole thing. It's a good lesson for people to take away from a journey like that: Even though it's a really scary place to be, the more positive, the better."

Miranda traveled back home to Texas to be with her mom following the diagnosis. The singer-songwriter, along with her dad, Rick, and brother, Luke, provided a strong support system for Beverly.

Advertisement

"One thing that was really important to us, and to me especially, was keeping the friend and family base in the loop regarding updates ... I later heard from friends that they always felt included and like they were going through this with us," Beverly Lambert said. "So, not only did the battle bring our family closer together but the constant contact, reporting and praying together brought the larger family together, too. The entire journey, I felt like there was an army behind me praying for me and cheering me on. It worked! I'm cancer-free today!"

Beverly shared that Miranda was "steady as a rock" throughout her battle.

"She was home a lot during my chemo rounds and held things -- and me -- together. When she wasn't here in Texas, we talked by phone or FaceTime so she could see how I was," Beverly Lambert said. "On my head shaving day, she FaceTimed with me and my hairdresser so she could be with me. We had some unexpected bonding moments over her rubbing my bald head with essential oils. Those were the rawest and most tearful moments."

Miranda Lambert also opened up to the magazine about finding happiness in her personal life and balancing her home life and career.

Advertisement

"Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it's a long journey, but I've really gotten to a great place," Lambert said. "My manager's been good about asking me to 'sit in my life.' Country music is a huge part of my life, but it's not fully who I am."

The 38-year-old singer added that she's using this summer to take an actual vacation.

"It's really about balance of life and work for me right now," she said. "I've been touring for 20 years, and I've been everywhere and seen nothing -- just a lot of parking lots. I'm trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I'm like, 'Can I just have a sunshiny month off?' So the first of July, I'm out of here, and I'm taking my Airstream."

Lambert recently released her ninth studio album, Palomino, featuring "Actin' Up," "If I Was a Cowboy" and the B-52's collaboration "Music City Queen."

Advertisement

She also launched her new Walmart home collection, Wanda June, a line inspired by her grandmother Wanda Louise Coker and mom Beverly June Lambert.

Related Videos