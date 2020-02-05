Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Donates $160,000 to Animal Shelters Across America

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation, a nonprofit organization started in 2009 by the country music superstar and her mom Bev Lambert, recently gifted a total of $160,000 to one animal shelter in all 50 states.

The charitable gift was part of the Mutts Across America initiative, which has awarded more than $1 million to over 300 shelters since its 2015 founding.

"We both feel such a deep connection with animals and have so much compassion for the ones that need us the most," says Miranda Lambert in a statement. "Mutts Across America lets us reward the hard-working shelters and give a 'paw up' to their lucky mutts. Our big message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they're not in the market for a new dog or cat, volunteer at their local rescue."

Per its website, the mission of MuttNation Foundation "is to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay & neuter for all pets and educate the public about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions. Our objectives are accomplished through numerous initiatives which include: high profile adoption events, fundraising events, a national pet transport network, and providing financial support to carefully vetted shelters across the United States. MuttNation is also committed to providing monetary, hands on and transport assistance during times of emergency and disaster."

MuttNation also aids rescue animals find forever homes through sales of its product line of dog toys, its annual MuttNation March during CMA Fest in Nashville and the Little Red Wagon drive for pet supplies at Lambert's tour stops.

The following graph lists all 50 beneficiaries of MuttNation's latest charitable act.

