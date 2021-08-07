10 Country Music Stars Who Enjoyed Some Good Home Cooking on 'Trisha’s Southern Kitchen'

For decades, Trisha Yearwood has been a country queen in Nashville. Not to mention, her marriage with superstar Garth Brooks is one of my absolute favorites to follow along with. They have collaborated on music, gone on tour together, and always support each other through career ups and downs...it's truly the best. But outside of being a country music star, Yearwood decided to embark on an additional career path sharing family recipes and good southern home cooking on the Food Network.

It's almost hard to believe that her TV show Trisha's Southern Kitchen has been on the air for a whopping 16 seasons. Over the years she's earned a Daytime Emmy Award and multiple nominations. If you've seen the show, you know it's well deserved. She brings her warm personality to every episode, which features some of her favorite recipes, yummy comfort food and special appearances from her good friends, family members and even some fun musical guests. Dare I say, she's almost become the Barefoot Contessa of the South?

Here's a round-up of some of the most noteworthy musical guests who have appeared on the TV series over the years.

1. Garth Brooks - Season 2, Episode 11

Yearwood regularly features her friends and family on her cooking show, so it was only a matter of time before Garth Brooks showed up. He's appeared on numerous episodes over the years but we're partial to this episode in the show's second season. The episode is called "Garth Brooks Is in the Kitchen" probably because he helps his wife prepare all of the featured dishes.

2. Kelly Clarkson - Season 4, Episode 7

With Kelly Clarkson passing through Tennessee on tour, it made sense for Yearwood to show some southern hospitality and invite her over for a home-cooked meal...on the air of course. Together they make some pork chops and a side dish. They also sing a duet together!

3. Sunny Sweeney - Season 6, Episode 2

Singer/songwriter Sunny Sweeney comes to town so Trisha invites her over for an impromptu hangout and some good southern food. Together they make some Pulled Chicken Sandwiches with Spicy Slaw that looked seriously incredible and sing a duet together for their friend Mandy.

4. Reba McEntire - Season 7, Episode 2

As an Oklahoma native, Reba McEntire definitely gets the appeal of some good southern cooking. Yearwood gives the fellow country star a tour of her exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame before they go back to her kitchen to whip up a delicious-looking dinner. They even make some dessert inspired by Reba's favorite cocktail.

5. Kix Brooks - Season 13, Episode 9

When Yearwood's friends come to visit from Vegas, she makes them a delicious picnic lunch to enjoy at Arrington Vineyards...which is owned by Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn. Brooks joins the ladies for some veggies, pasta salad and olive oil cake before joining Yearwood in a duet. Talk about an afternoon well spent!

6. Ricky Skaggs - Season 15, Episode 6

Ricky Skaggs and his wife Sharon White come over to Trisha's kitchen to enjoy some good old-fashioned home cooking. Together, they make some classic southern dishes while reflecting on their respective careers in the music industry.

7. Kelsea Ballerini - Season 15, Episode 8

This was a real girl power episode. Yearwood invites country star, Kelsea Ballerini, over to her kitchen for a heart-to-heart about the music industry over some refreshing peach cocktails and drool-worthy pimento cheese biscuits. Similar to how Yearwood paved the way for future female artists like Ballerini, the younger star is now setting an example for generations down the road.

8. Lauren Alaina - Season 16, Episode 4

Yearwood and country singer Lauren Alaina both love fast food (relatable) so they whip up some fun recipes inspired by their fast-food favorites. I think I definitely need to try making their cherry lime slushies.

9. Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires - Season 16, Episode 7

Another husband and wife singer-songwriter duo is in the kitchen! Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires join Yearwood as she whips up some spicy southern food recipes that you'll definitely want to recreate at home.

10. Ashley McBryde - Season 16, Episode 10

Country singer Ashley McBryde comes to the kitchen to help whip up some simple but delicious recipes, talk country music, and of course, sing with one of the best in the industry.

