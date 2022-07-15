6 Elle King Songs That Prove the Country-Rocker is a True Original

Elle King is an artist who has had a large influence in popular music for years. It's hard to put a label on King, as she has seen success on the pop, rock and country charts, but no matter what one may call her music, she always stays true to herself and her sound. Over the past few years, she has slowly been transitioning towards the mainstream country genre, and she already has a couple country radio hits under her belt.

King was born in Los Angeles as the daughter of actor and comedian Rob Schneider and former model London King. She grew up in Ohio, and she decided to pursue a career in music during her childhood and adolescent years. Her musical influences range from hard rock, to gospel to country and bluegrass, and those inspirations surely come out in her music. With her banjo always in hand, King has paved herself a successful career in music, and here are 7 of her best songs.

6. "Under the Influence"

For the second single from her Love Stuff album, Elle King released "Under The Influence." In this mid-tempo, sultry tune, King sings about being "under the influence" of a relationship. Throughout the tune, she describes the love affair as something she can't escape no matter how she tries. "Under the influence, I got no defense / It might be criminal, but still I just can't quit / Under the influence, I'll take the consequence / Well if it's poisonous, let it take my last breath / Under the influence," she sings. This tune differs somewhat from her other tunes sonically, but it still features her signature rock 'n roll inspired sound.

5. "Shame"

King released "Shame" in 2018 as the lead single from her Shake The Spirit album. In this gritty, percussion-led tune, King sings about a bit of an edgy lifestyle that involves hanging out with a rowdy crowd. King told Billboard that the song was inspired by her own life, as she often coined herself the "bad kid." The chorus sums up the sort of the trouble the song's character gets into: "Shame, shame, shame, shame / Mama doesn't know, ooh / Every night you go to / Shame, shame, shame, shame / There a woman wants to roll, ooh / I can make you shake / Right through your bones," she sings.

4. "America's Sweetheart"

Also from her Love Stuff album, Elle King released "America's Sweetheart" in 2016. This song points back to her country roots a bit with its fast-picking banjo intro. The song then takes a bit of a pop turn throughou the first verse and chorus. In the tune, King describes the kind of girl she is, admitting that while she may not be "America's Sweetheart," she's one hundred percent herself. Overall the song is a celebration about the kind of woman she is.

"Well they say I'm too loud for this town / So I lit a match and burned it down/ What do you want from me, I'm not America's sweetheart / But you love me anyway," she sings.

3. "Worth a Shot" (featuring Dierks Bentley)

King followed her first country hit with another collaboration with an established star, releasing "Worth A Shot" with Dierks Bentley in May. In the tune, the King and Bentley sing from the perspective of two people in a failing relationship who are trying everything to make it work. In the case of the song, the two people turn to whiskey to try to turn things around, and although it may not work, it's "worth a shot." The song is full of wordplay and lyrics regarding shots and alcohol while still telling the story about the struggling couple. King and Bentley also shot an entertaining video for the song, in which the two play a Western outlaw couple on the run from the law.

2. "Ex's & Oh's"

"Ex's & Oh's" is the tune that put King on the musical map, and it also happened to be her first-ever single. Released from her Love Stuff album and recorded at the legendary Sun Studios, "Ex's & Oh's" introduced listeners to King's brand of spirited, gritty rock/country-influenced music. In the song, King sings from the perspective of a girl with more than a few ex-boyfriends in her past, and they simply won't leave. King describes a few of those exes throughout the song, and she insists that each one wants her back. The tune showcases King's no holds barred attitude and it became a worldwide hit.

1. "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

This past year, Elle King solidified her spot in mainstream country music with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" featuring Miranda Lambert. In this rocking country tune, King stays true to her edgy style of music while employing more of her country side. And with the addition of one of country music's top females, Miranda Lambert, the song became unstoppable. The tune finds the real-life friends singing about a wild night out, and it brought both ladies a No. 1 on country radio.

