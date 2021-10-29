Country Stars Share Their Favorite Thowback Halloween Costumes

Dressing up and stepping into the shoes of someone else is one of the best parts of Halloween. The perfect Halloween costume can have magical results, whether you're 7 or 70.

With Halloween just around the corner, we asked country stars to share some of their favorite past costumes. From Carly Pearce's perfect take on The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy to Luke Bryan's adorable couples costume with his wife Caroline, here are some of our favorite country Halloween looks from years past.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce's The Wizard of Oz costume had the perfect accessory: her very own Toto. Pearce recently released 29: Written in Stone, featuring "Dear Miss Loretta."

Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey previously celebrated Halloween with a cute couples costume. The "Yours" singer and his wife dressed as flight attendants -- complete with complimentary snacks.

Drew Green

Before he was a successful singer-songwriter, Drew Green was an adorable mini-vampire for Halloween.

Liddy Clark

Liddy Clark created the perfect nostalgic costume with her Kim Possible attire.

Adam Mac

Singer-songwriter Adam Mac was on trend with another classic '90s costume: a red Power Ranger.

Brandon Lay

Brandon Lay must've brought home a ton of candy after trick-or-treating with this costume.

Johnny Dailey

Johnny Dailey's Davy Crockett-inspired costume was a winner.

Seaforth

Country duo Seaforth embraced the eerie side of Halloween with their creatively creepy costumes.

Walker County

Even before they were a musical duo, sisters Ivy and Sophie were an unstoppable Halloween duo with these cute-as-can-be costumes.

Casi Joy

When it comes to Halloween, you can never go wrong with Disney. Casi Joy proved that with this stunning The Little Mermaid look.

Callie Twisselman

Callie Twisselman's costume was truly angelic.

Luke Bryan

Luke and Caroline Bryan always do Halloween right. But we're partial to their "mouse and cheese" couples costume.

