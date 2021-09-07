Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

A leopard print jacket may not be part of your everyday wear, but ladies, I think we'd all be willing to wear the animal print jacket for one night only. To pay homage to Beth Dutton, many Yellowstone fans are going as the fierce character for Halloween.

While most ladies are set on being Beth for Halloween, the lucky men get various Yellowstone Halloween costumes to get creative with. Grab a black leather jacket and go as Rip, or a beige jacket and cowboy hat and go as the one and only, John Dutton. These clever costumes will stir up as much conversation as the season three finale.

Yellowstone Halloween Costume Ideas

Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly deserves every kind of award for bringing the Yellowstone TV show character to life. Only she can wear this super cute jacket and pull it off! No worries, you'll be able to pull it off as long as you bring the same Beth Dutton attitude to the Halloween party. You'll stand out with this trending piece! 2. Lack of Color Women's Coco Rancher Wool Fedora Hat

This adorable hat will come in handy for your DIY Beth Dutton costume, but it'll also be a cute hat to keep around for fall outfits. Read More: 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Trailer Leaves Fans With So Many Questions

John Dutton

This John Dutton-inspired jacket will be a huge giveaway that you're going as him for Halloween. Watch out, Kevin Costner. With a few acting lessons and this jacket, you might be able to take the role from him.

An eBay seller has the perfect vest for sale. It has the Yellowstone logo embroidered on it. This vest will take your DIY costume to a whole new level. You'll definitely win the Halloween costume contest!

You can also find it here from Amazon.

Kayce Dutton

A hat is a must!

Rip Wheeler