Rooted in Country: Brandon Lay on Alan Jackson's 'Who's Cheatin' Who'

Jackson, Tennessee-born country-rocker Brandon Lay, who released his new single "Back Home" on Oct. 1, says his love of country music is thanks to his grandfather and a great sound system in an F150.

"I was 9 years old when Alan Jackson released his version of 'Who's Cheatin' Who.' I vividly remember riding around my hometown's new Walmart with my grandfather in his new F150," Lay tells Wide Open Country. "He told me to 'turn it up as loud as I want.' I think that was when I committed to listening to country music exclusively, and correspondingly it shaped my musical ear and aspirations."

Jackson covered Charly McClain's "Who's Cheatin' Who" for his 1996 album Everything I Love.

Lay previously released "Sneakers, Bleachers and Preachers," "Yada Yada Yada," "For My Money" and "Broke," which he co-wrote with Country Music Hall of Famer Dean Dillon.

Lay's new single "Back Home," which he wrote with Lynn Hutton, is an ode to his rural Tennessee roots.

"This song has always been a favorite for my band and me to play live," Lay says in a press release. "I hope fans relate to it, and enjoy listening to it as much as I did writing it. I'm excited to finally release it into the world!"

Lay has toured with Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Brantley Gilbert, Cole Swindell, Eli Young Band and more.

