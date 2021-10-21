Wreaths are so underrated. Seriously, putting a new holiday or seasonal wreath on the front door every few months feels kind of therapeutic. Don't believe me? Get yourself a wreath. October is here, so grab a Halloween wreath just in time for the 31st.

There was once a time when people were only excited over Christmas wreaths, heck, and even only Christmas trees. Halloween trees are a thing now, so it only makes sense that Halloween wreaths are trendy as well. Hop on the bandwagon and find (or make) your own spooky wreath.

Guests will love your wreath.

Wreaths for Spooky Season Front Door Decor

Step up your door decor with this skeleton wreath. "Enter if you dare" adds some spook to your home! When your Halloween party guests arrive, they will fall in love with the Halloween skull wreath.

It is an artificial wreath, but still, the black leaves are spooky and pretty.

If Halloween pumpkins are your jam, consider this door wreath. If you carve Jack-o'-lanterns each year, the front porch is probably going to have plenty of pumpkins, but honestly, you just can't have enough pumpkins.

The pumpkin wreath is available for $55 on Amazon. The mini pumpkin ornaments are too cute!

Read More: Thanksgiving Wreaths Add a Touch of Autumn to Your Front Door

Keep it budget-friendly with this "boo" wreath. The door decoration is under $30 and is simple yet cute! Young trick-or-treaters will love it.

This black wreath is amazing. It doesn't have a lot going on, but this small wreath still packs a punch.

The spider web wreath has bats as well. Get it for $21.

This Halloween witch wreath is the cutest. It just might be my favorite! I think trick-or-treaters will find the spooky Halloween wreath amusing. I'd be surprised if this weren't a bestseller for Valery Madelyn, the creator behind some of the most adorable holiday home decor.

DIY Halloween Wreath Supplies

If you have wreath ideas, consider making your own. Get creative, y'all. Think of your favorite Halloween decorations, Halloween movies, and more as your make your own Halloween decor.

If you (or someone else) aren't too big on Halloween wreaths, consider making a fall wreath. Pine cones, burlap, greenery, gourds, maple leaves, and berry wreaths will help you create the perfect wreath for fall.

Visit Walmart for trending Halloween Costumes and more holiday decorations.

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This post was originally published on September 1, 2021.

Related Videos