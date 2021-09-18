Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

From the months of October through December, many of us are feeling nostalgic for Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang. The Charles M. Schulz holiday specials were a treat to kids many, many years ago and are now something to look forward to as an adult during the holiday season.

Of course, many Charlie Brown fans carry on the tradition of watching the holiday specials with their children and grandchildren. Heck, my teachers even played the beloved specials for us the week of holiday breaks! Several generations adore Charlie Brown, and we keep the spirit of the characters alive with decor and collectibles.

Check out this Charlie Brown Halloween tree, for example.

It's the great pumpkin, Charlie Brown! Make Charlie Brown a staple of your Halloween home decor this year with the Charlie Brown Halloween tree. The illuminated tabletop tree features the entire Peanuts gang! Yes, even Snoopy!

The details are amazing, we see the Peanuts characters hanging out with jack-o'lanterns, trick-or-treating, and see Sally waiting for Linus! So sweet.

With over 35 LED lights, you can light up the living room, dining room, or even your classroom during movie day at school.

You can find the Halloween decoration on Amazon today for $135. This is Amazon's top-rated Charlie Brown Halloween tree. Check out the customer reviews for yourself. An Amazon customer gave the Peanuts Halloween tree five stars and wrote, "Love the piece. It's so fun & makes you smile! It would be great if you could offer different holiday accessories. I.E., pumpkins. Or Easter eggs or Christmas balls etc. for the tree."

Note: Be sure to grab a tabletop Charlie Brown Christmas tree! It will be a hoot.

Consider buying the Peanuts holiday collection on DVD. It's perfect for streaming at home, school, or work Halloween parties.

Happy Halloween, y'all!

