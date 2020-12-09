Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black Share New Duet 'Til the End of Time'

Clint Black recaptures past musical magic with Lisa Hartman Black on new duet "Til the End of Time."

Clint wrote the song during the married couple's stint as snow owls on Fox's The Masked Singer. The autobiographical tune tells of a relationship that's still going strong after 30 years.

"I beat my head on the wall for about three days getting nowhere, musically or lyrically," he told Taste of Country. "Then I thought of the opening line, 'I can tell you how the story never ends.' I thought, 'OK, that's us. Till the end of time.'"

The Nashville star met future wife Lisa Hartman Black in 1990 at a New Year's Eve concert in Houston, Texas. Her experience as a solo artist dated back to her 1976 debut for Kirshner Records. She also made a name for herself in the '80s as two different characters on the CBS primetime soap opera Knot's Landing.

The couple's 1999 duet "When I Said I Do" won them an ACM Award (Vocal Event of the Year) and was accompanied by one of the sweetest music videos of its time. It reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 31 in the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additional Black family collaborations include the songs "Easy For Me to Say" and "You Still Get to Me."

It's not the first new song by Clint released in recent memory. "This Old House," an all-star collaboration with Steve Wariner, Michael Ray, Cody Jinks, Sara Evans, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and Dierks Bentley, highlighted 2019 album Still Killin' Time. Additional album cuts include live renditions of "Nothin' But the Taillights" and other favorites. Out of Sane followed in 2020 and brought us such jams as "My Best Thinkin'."