Sara Evans' Father Has Died: 'He Was Loved By All'

Sara Evans is mourning the loss of her father, Jack Evans. The country star shared that her father passed away on Nov. 24, 2020.

"Yesterday was a day I've been dreading," Evans wrote on social media. "We lost our dad. Jack Evans. He was funny, handsome, and loved by all. Dad, I will miss you so much. And love you always. R.I.P."

Evans' father had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Evans, a Missouri native, grew up performing in a family band with her siblings.

The country singer, known for her hit songs "No Place That Far," "Born to Fly," "Suds in the Bucket," "I Could Not Ask For More" and more, published her memoir Born to Fly earlier this year.

"I thought, I don't really want to write a full blown autobiography because I'm too young and I don't know if I'm ready to do that yet," Evans told Wide Open Country earlier this year, explaining that her life has changed since she was first approached about writing the book. "I really wanted it to be sort of like a 'how-to,' like [Allison Pearson's 2003 novel about a working mother] I Don't Know How She Does It. Four years ago, when we started it, the kids were all still in school. We were still in Birmingham. I was still very much balancing, you know, my career and motherhood. Now, we all live in Nashville again. And my teenage daughters are both in online school, so they're traveling with me. My son is 20. So we're not in the same situation that we were when I started the book."