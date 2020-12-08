Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Justin Timberlake are among the artists backing an initiative led by Music City Baseball (MCB) to bring a Major League Baseball team to Nashville. All four artists are serving on MCB's advisory board to provide "deep music industry influence," PEOPLE reports.

The advisory board also includes country artists Kix Brooks, Larry Gatlin and Eric Church, The Tennessean reports.

The potential team would be named Nashville Stars, a tribute to Nashville's former Negro Major League team.

"Music City Baseball is committed to elevating the heritage of our game. This initiative lays the foundation for Major League Baseball to make history and continue to advance our sport with the unprecedented naming of a franchise in honor of the Negro Leagues," Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Museum, said in a statement. "We are proud to partner and support this historic effort."

In a statement, Rucker said bringing a MLB baseball team to Nashville would be huge step for Music City.

"I have always been a big fan of Major League Baseball so I'm excited about being part of bringing a team to Tennessee," Rucker said in a press release. "Nashville is already a great home to several professional sports teams, and I believe baseball is the next step in continuing Nashville's reputation as one of the greatest cities in the United States."

If the Nashville Stars are added, the team would be the first MLB expansion since the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay rays were added in 1998. The proposed ballpark would be constructed near Nissan Stadium, home of Nashville's NFL team, the Tennessee Titans.

Nashville currently has a minor league baseball team, the Nashville Sounds.