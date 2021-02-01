Charlie Daniels Tribute Set for August at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

Charlie Daniels' Volunteer Jam, a star-studded country and rock concert which dates back to 1974, returns in 2021 as a tribute to the event's late founder. What was first slated as a Feb. 22 event has been rescheduled for Aug. 18.

The August event at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena has also expanded its all-star lineup, with Randy Travis, Chris Young, Lorrie Morgan, Exile, Anthony Castagna and Michael W. Smith added to an already stacked bill of country singers and Southern rock icons.

Daniels died on July 6, 2021 after suffering a hemmorhagic stroke. The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry member was 83 years old.

"I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie's passing," Daniels' widow, Hazel Daniels, said in a statement (as quoted by the Tennessean). "Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue."

Read More: How The Charlie Daniels Band Honored Tradition With Crossover Hit 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia'

For a taste of past events, check out the double-disc CD Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie Daniels, which was recorded on March 7, 2018 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. That night's celebration featured Alison Krauss, Sara Evans, Blackberry Smoke, Billy Gibbons, Chris Janson, Chris Young, Chuck Leavell, Eddie Montgomery, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Travis Tritt, the Oak Ridge Boys and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The Previously-Announced Volunteer Jam 2021 Lineup

Alabama

Ricky Skaggs

CeCe Winans

Old Crow Medicine Show

Junior Brown

Members of The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB)

The Marshall Tucker Band

Chris Janson

Charley Pride

Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers

Big & Rich

Gretchen Wilson

Cowboy Troy

Delbert McClinton

Keb' Mo'

The Outlaws

38 Special

The Allman Betts Band

Cedric Burnside

Jenny Tolman

The Atlanta Rhythm Section

Travis Denning

Mickey Gilley

Johnny Lee

Rhett Akins

Scooter Brown Band

The SteelDrivers

Pure Prairie League

Dusty Slay (comedian)

