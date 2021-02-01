Charlie Daniels Tribute Set for August at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

Charlie Daniels' Volunteer Jam, a star-studded country and rock concert which dates back to 1974, returns in 2021 as a tribute to the event's late founder. What was first slated as a Feb. 22 event has been rescheduled for Aug. 18.
The August event at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena has also expanded its all-star lineup, with Randy Travis, Chris Young, Lorrie Morgan, Exile, Anthony Castagna and Michael W. Smith added to an already stacked bill of country singers and Southern rock icons.
Daniels died on July 6, 2021 after suffering a hemmorhagic stroke. The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry member was 83 years old.
"I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie's passing," Daniels' widow, Hazel Daniels, said in a statement (as quoted by the Tennessean). "Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue."
For a taste of past events, check out the double-disc CD Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie Daniels, which was recorded on March 7, 2018 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. That night's celebration featured Alison Krauss, Sara Evans, Blackberry Smoke, Billy Gibbons, Chris Janson, Chris Young, Chuck Leavell, Eddie Montgomery, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Travis Tritt, the Oak Ridge Boys and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The Previously-Announced Volunteer Jam 2021 Lineup
Alabama
Ricky Skaggs
CeCe Winans
Old Crow Medicine Show
Junior Brown
Members of The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB)
The Marshall Tucker Band
Chris Janson
Charley Pride
Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers
Big & Rich
Gretchen Wilson
Cowboy Troy
Delbert McClinton
Keb' Mo'
The Outlaws
38 Special
The Allman Betts Band
Cedric Burnside
Jenny Tolman
The Atlanta Rhythm Section
Travis Denning
Mickey Gilley
Johnny Lee
Rhett Akins
Scooter Brown Band
The SteelDrivers
Pure Prairie League
Dusty Slay (comedian)