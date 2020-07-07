Sara Evans Recorded a Charlie Daniels Tribute Song at Age 10

When I was 10 years old, I came to a Nashville and recorded this song. It’s called “I’m Gonna Be (The Only Female Fiddle Player in Charlie Daniels Band)”. RIP Charlie. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SeRHFrWI2v — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) July 6, 2020

One of the most touching tributes shared on social media after Charlie Daniels' July 6 passing came from country star Sara Evans. In addition to posting a heartfelt message, Evans unveiled a pre-fame demo about a country music legend.

"When I was 10 years old, I came to a Nashville and recorded this song," Evans says. "It's called 'I'm Gonna Be (The Only Female Fiddle Player in Charlie Daniels Band).' RIP Charlie.'

Evans turned 10 on Feb. 5, 1981, so she sang about The Charlie Daniels Band after "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" got a second mainstream push by Urban Cowboy and while the Full Moon singles "In America," "The Legend of Wooley Swamp" and "Carolina (I Remember You)" likely played on the radio during her family's trip from her native Missouri to Nashville.

The audio clip makes it sound like the country music business missed out on a potential child star. Lucky for us, they didn't whiff on a second easy pitch after Evans moved to Nashville permanently in 1991.

What was likely Evans' first show of musical appreciation for Daniels wasn't her last. She performed at Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie Daniels on March 7, 2018 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Per a double-disc CD set recorded that night, Evans performed "Evangeline" before returning at the end of the night for an all-star finale of "One Way Out."

Others performing that night included Alabama, Alison Krauss, Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, Blackberry Smoke, Bobby Bare, Brent Cobb, Chris Janson, Chris Young, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Eddie Montgomery, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lee Brice, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ricky Skaggs, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Oak Ridge Boys and Travis Tritt.

