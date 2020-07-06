Charlie Daniels, a Country Music Hall of Famer known for his performing and songwriting talent as well as his incredible musicianship and fiery onstage presence, died on Monday, July 6. The country legend was 83 years old.

Several country artists, including Carrie Underwood, Charley Pride and former tour mate Travis Tritt, have taken to social media to share stories about Daniels and remember the country icon for both his talent and kindness.

Tim McGraw

Oh man, sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing…I grew up on his music... brilliant songs and smokin' records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across. — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 6, 2020

"Oh man, sad to hear about @CharlieDaniels passing...I grew up on his music... brilliant songs and smokin' records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind and thoughtful folks I've ever run across," Tim McGraw shared.

Travis Tritt

"My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away," Travis Tritt wrote. "Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the business. He was always there for me when I needed him. I have so many great memories of touring, performing, writing and recording with Charlie, but my favorite memories are of simply talking with the man when it was just the two of us alone. Farewell dear friend until we meet again. Thank you for being such a friend, mentor and inspiration to me. I will always be grateful. My deepest condolences go out to the Daniels family, friends and fans."

Charley Pride

"I will truly miss my friend and fellow Country Music Hall Of Fame member, Charlie Daniels," Charley Pride said. "He was one of the most honest and genuinely nice people in the business. I will miss our talks. We shared lots of memories and supported each other. My prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."

Oak Ridge Boys

This is devastating news ... our brother Charlie Daniels has gone home ... hard to process this immeasurable loss ... goodbye Charlie ... until that glorious day ... We KNOW where you are now ... pic.twitter.com/S4etkqiMur — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) July 6, 2020

"Our brother Charlie Daniels has gone home...hard to process this immeasurable loss," wrote The Oak Ridge Boys.

Crystal Gayle

"I am very saddened to hear of Charlie Daniels' passing. I have known and loved Charlie since our early days when he appeared on one of my television specials and l played his Volunteer Jams. Charlie was a strong man who loved his family, fans and country," Crystal Gayle wrote. "The music community and the world have lost an old friend."

Read More: Charlie Daniels Perfomed at a 1969 Vietnam War Protest With Earl Scruggs

Bobby Bare

"Charlie's been like a brother to me since the early '70s. He's one of the greatest, kindest people I'd ever met in my life. Not only Charlie - but he surrounded himself with incredible people that I love, especially his wife Hazel," Bobby Bare said. "We did a duet of a song Charlie wrote called 'Willie Jones' and it was one of the most fun studio sessions I've been in. I've always loved playing Volunteer Jams through the years - I will miss my dear friend."

Carrie Underwood

I’m sad for the world and for his family...but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player...see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8DmJ26Qjvl — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 6, 2020

"I'm sad for the world and for his family...but I'm smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player...see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels," Carrie Underwood wrote.

Randy Rogers Band

Jason Aldean

Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning. He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us. We will miss you Mr. Charlie! pic.twitter.com/bKs49MlVlT — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 6, 2020

"Man I am heartbroken to hear that Charlie Daniels passed away this morning. He was one of the nicest/kindest people I have ever met. Thanks for the musical legacy u left all of us," wrote Jason Aldean. "We will miss you Mr. Charlie!"

Now Watch: Remembering John Prine Songs Through the Years