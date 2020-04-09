The irreverent, often self-depreciating humor of two country music icons, Bobby Bare and his go-to songriter Shel Silverstein, marks Bare's unreleased 1978 concept album Great American Saturday Night, out April 17 via BFD.

For a taste of Bare's comedic delivery and Silverstein's wit and wisdom, check out "They Won't Let Us Show It at the Beach," premiering today via Wide Open Country. Silverstein's lyrics about nude beaches getting shut down are about as subtle as those of ZZ Top's "Legs."

Jokes aside, there's times when straightforward and irreverent hit the spot.



"While we're all stuck inside keeping each other safe during this pandemic, this song is a fun way of dreaming about the warmth and celebratory times on the beach," Bare says. "We'll all get through this together and everyone will be able to get back to the beach this summer, with or without clothing!"

Other tellings of the bare truth include "The Day All the Yes Men Said No," which is the Silverstein equivalent of "Take This Job and Shove It;" the self-aware tale of a singer-songwriter titled "Livin' Legend;" the observational humor of "Red-Neck Hippie Romance" and "The Diet;" and the quaint trip down memory lane "Me and Jimmie Rodgers."

Great American Saturday Night is the latest Bare album written by Silverstein, following Bobby Bare Sings Lullabys; Legends and Lies; Singin' in the Kitchen; Hard Time Hungrys; The Winner and Other Losers; Bare; Down and Dirty; Drunk and Crazy; Drinkin' From the Bottle, Singin' From the Heart; and Old Dogs, a Highwaymen-style project featuring Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis and Jerry Reed.

Bare truly is a living legend, from his days as a Nashville songwriter in the '60's through his work with Silverstein, a children's book author known in part for writing Johnny Cash's Grammy-winning crossover hit "A Boy Named Sue." Bare's a Country Music Hall of Fame member and was invited by Garth Brooks in 2018 to rejoin the cast of the Grand Ole Opry.

