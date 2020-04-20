Flashback: Miranda Lambert and The Oak Ridge Boys Surprise Crowd With 'Elvira' Performance

On March 22nd, 2018, Miranda Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour hit the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and concertgoers were in for a big surprise when Country Music Hall of Fame inductees the Oak Ridge Boys came out to perform their 1981 hit "Elvira" with Lambert.

Miranda Lambert and the classic quartet of Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban were met with exhilarated cheers when they walked out to an already pumped crowd. It looked like everyone was having a blast as the audience was led in a singalong of the chorus: "Elvira, Elvira/My heart's on fire Elvira/ Giddy up oom poppa omm poppa mow mow/ Giddy up oom poppa omm poppa mow mow/ High-ho silver, away."

Written in 1966 by Dallas Frazier, the song "Elvira" was named after the side-street in Nashville instead of the spooky Mistress of the Dark many might assume the song to be about. Frazier's original recording was a minor crossover hit, cracking the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Not long before the Oak Ridge Boys made Frazier's song a hit, Rodney Crowell cut his own version for his 1978 debut album Ain't Living Long Like This.

The track became a big hit when The Oak Ridge Boys released it in 1981 on their album Fancy Free. "Elvira" even earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

Livin' Like Hippies was Lambert's second tour in support of the 2016 album The Weight of These Wings. Fans at the Newark show got their bang for their buck, between Charlie Worsham and Jon Pardi's opening sets and the Oak Ridge Boys' surprise performance.

Lambert also co-headlined the Bandwagon tour in 2018 with fellow major label stars Little Big Town.

