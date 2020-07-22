President Trump Sends Condolence Letter to Family of Charlie Daniels

President Donald Trump has sent a letter of condolence to the family of country legend Charlie Daniels.

Addressed to Daniels' wife Hazel Daniels on White House stationary and dated July 17, 2020, the letter reads as follows:

"I was saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved husband, Charlie, and send my deepest condolences.

Charlie will forever be remembered as a true American patriot, and his contributions to country music will be celebrated for generations. He inspired many Americans with his unyielding support of our brave men and women in uniform. Your husband reminded us that we must honor those who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms. Our great Nation depends on artists like Charlie who promote love of country. He will be greatly missed.

During this difficult time, the First Lady and I send our prayers to you, your family, and all who loved Charlie. May his music continue to reverberate in the hearts of countless Americans."

The Daniels family shared a photo of the letter on social media.

"Mr. President, we are honored that you would think of us in our time of grieving. Thank you so much, @realdonaldtrump. - Hazel and Charlie Daniels, Jr.," reads a caption on The Charlie Daniels Band Instagram account.

Charlie Daniels passed away on July 6 after suffering a stroke. He was 83 years old.

Earlier this month, Trump also shared his condolences on social media, writing "We will miss GREAT Country Rocker, Charlie Daniels, who passed away yesterday in Hermitage, Tennessee. My condolences to his wife Hazel, and their family. Charlie is in my thoughts and prayers. I love his music!"