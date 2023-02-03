Carrie Underwood Reveals if There's a Rock Album in Her Future

Carrie Underwood could soon swap her denim and rhinestones for leather and lace.

The country superstar, currently on the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, dropped by Audacy's Totally Private at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville to talk life on the road and and what musical projects are in the cards. Turns out a rock album isn't outside the realm of possibility for the musical chameleon.

"I mean, you never really know with me," Underwood told Audacy's Katie Neal on Feb. 1. "I feel like I'll never say never about anything."

Advertisement

Underwood is a massive rock and heavy metal fan, and, in recent years, she's swapped her wistful country roots for high-profile performances of rock classics. One of her favorites? Guns N' Roses.

At 2022's Stagecoach Music Festival, Underwood brought out Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses for performances of "Sweet Child of Mine" and "Paradise City." Then, in October 2022, she kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour with an explosive cover of "Welcome to the Jungle."

Going full rocker chick every now and then feels right at home for Underwood, who was raised on a variety of musical influences. Besides, nothing fills out an arena like the big sound of rock music.

Advertisement

"I grew up listening to everything," Underwood said. "I do have quite the affinity for rock music and metal, and I just love the energy, I think, more than anything. I love going to rock concerts because it feels like freedom to me."

Underwood added that country stardom has helped her make connections in the rock world: "I'm totally using my country status to hobnob with people that I'm fans of."

But Underwood isn't the only country crooner to dip her toe into the rock genre. Dolly Parton made waves with her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The legendary singer-songwriter is now working on her first-ever rock album, aptly titled Rockstar. Set to be released this fall, the record is sure to be a watershed moment in music history, with a host of legendary collaborators, including Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

When asked whether she'd follow in Parton's footsteps and shoot for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Underwood emphasized that her rock designs are more about honoring the beloved genre than busting the door down.

Advertisement

"Being a fan is enough for me. So, go Dolly."

Tickets are on sale now for Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Has a Genius Washer and Dryer Hack