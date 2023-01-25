Dolly Parton is working on her first-ever rock album, titled Rock Star, following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The singer has shared a few details about the project in recent months, including that it will feature collaborations with some of music's biggest names on classic songs. In a recent interview with Rachael Ray, Parton revealed a few of the artists who will be featured and some she's still hoping to confirm.

"I've got a lot of wonderful, iconic songs people love and a lot of wonderful iconic singers joining me -- like Elton John, who is on one of the songs he wrote," Parton says. "Paul McCartney sang with me on 'Let It Be.' We've got John Fogerty. Stevie Nicks and I just finished our song, and hopefully we're going to have Cher and Annie Lennox. We've got Joan Jett. We've got all kinds of wonderful people."

Parton added that she will "definitely" include her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, with whom she sang at Miley's New Year's Eve Party to usher in 2023. Parton confirmed to Elite Daily that their mashup of "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You" will be included on the project. In other interviews, Parton has also confirmed that Pink, Steven Tyler and Brandi Carlile will make appearances the album.

Parton's reasoning for making a rock album stems from her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, about which she was initially apprehensive. Parton originally pulled her name from the running, but she eventually accepted the honor and attended the induction. After the achievement, Parton decided the time was right to finally make a rock album.

"You know me well enough to know I'm not going to let an opportunity go by," Parton tells Ray. "I thought if I'm ever going to do a rock and roll album -- which I often dreamed someday I might -- that the time is now. So, I reached out to a lot of friends who were on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with me when we were there those few days rehearsing. So, now I'm doing an album... It's called Rock Star, and here I am at 77 going to be a rock star."

As for the songs that will be included on the album, Parton confirmed during an interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that it will feature Prince's "Purple Rain," the Rolling Stones' "Can't Get No Satisfaction," Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," among others.

