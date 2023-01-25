Luke Bryan's four-day Crash My Playa festival took place in Mexico Jan. 19-22, and the weekend was full of many surprise guests, including Lionel Richie. Bryan also closed out his festival set by inviting former American Idol winner Chayce Beckham to the stage to sing a cover that was perfect for the beach.

In a fan video, beginning at the 55 minute mark, Bryan can be seen introducing Beckham as the intro for Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down" plays. The two artists then dive into the beach-themed tune, trading lines while clearly having plenty of fun onstage. Beckham stood at a microphone with his guitar for much of the song, while Bryan roved the stage and came back to sing with Beckham.

After their cover of "When the Sun Goes Down," Bryan handed the reins over to the former Idol contestant, giving him the opportunity to sing his new single, "23," for the festival crowd.

"So Chayce has a brand-new single coming out, it's called '23,' I'm going to let Chayce do a little '23' tonight. Y'all love on him tonight," Bryan told the crowd.

"Thank you, Luke, for having me out here, it's been a blast," Beckham responded. "Thanks to everybody whose been streaming this song so much. We got to take it to Country Radio, we're adding it tomorrow. So thanks to all the fans out there, I appreciate y'all."

Beckham then launched into the song, which he debuted for the first time on season 19 of American Idol in 2021. Bryan was a judge on season 19 of the show, and the two have remained in touch since Beckham took home the crown. Beckham says he wrote "23" before his stint on Idol, and he didn't realize it would make the mark that it has on fans.

"It's kind of just something that I wrote for myself and what I had written it for wasn't to get famous or to share it with all these people," he told Country Now of the tune. "I just wrote it. It made me feel better, but I didn't ever really anticipate it to be my staple song, in that sense, for the launch of my career."

