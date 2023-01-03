Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus made for a dynamic hosting duo on their New Year's Eve special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, on Dec. 31 on NBC. The show featured a few special performances between Cyrus and her legendary godmother, and one surprise medley left fans awestruck.

Of course, the two singers couldn't get together without covering one another's iconic songs, and they began with a performance of Cyrus' 2013 single, "Wrecking Ball." Cyrus began by singing the first verse as the crowd emphatically sang along. She then threw the song to Parton, who sang the lines leading up to the oh-so-recognizable chorus.

"Don't you ever say I just walked away, I will always want you," Parton sang in her one-of a-kind voice.

The two then launched into the high-powered chorus, with Cyrus singing the melody of the song and Parton hitting high notes as she sang the harmony. Parton and Cyrus traded lines yet again on the second verse, and they held hands as they sang the second chorus. The emotional bridge came next, and as Parton sang the words leading up to the chorus yet again, she changed the lyrics to "I will always love you," giving a hint for what was to come. They then smiled at one another, and Parton unexpectedly began singing the chorus of her iconic tune, "I Will Always Love You."

After surprising fans with the chorus, Parton took the 1974 song to the beginning, singing the emotional first verse, and Cyrus joined in as well. Cyrus then sang the second verse as Parton looked on. In an emotional moment, Parton and Cyrus stood arm in arm as they sang the final verse before launching yet again into the chorus, showcasing their talented and emotive voices along the way.

Fans in the audience were clearly moved and overwhelmed by the performance, and viewers on social media were too, with some saying the iconic moment was the perfect way to enter the new year.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus singing I will always love you is exactly how I wanted to go into 2023 #MileysNewYearsEveParty — Kelly Pila (@KellyPila) January 1, 2023

Parton and Cyrus performed other tunes such as "Jolene," and they also entertained audiences with their jokes and skits throughout the show. Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party featured other performances with Sia, Paris Hilton, David Byrne, Liily, Swae Lee and Fletcher. Saturday Night Live actors Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman also appeared. Cyrus hosted the NYE special for the second year in a row. Former SNL actor Pete Davidson joined her as a host on the show last year.

