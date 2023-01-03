Dolly Parton joined Miley Cyrus as co-host of her Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC on Dec. 31 -- and to prep for the show, the two artists needed to make sure they had understudies ready in the rare case they couldn't perform. In a hilarious clip, Parton and Cyrus undertake the tough job of training those understudies to talk, sing and look just like them.

The understudies chosen for them are SNL's Chloe Fineman as Cyrus and Sarah Sherman as Parton. When the singers first introduce their doubles, it doesn't look promising that they will do a good job of handling their new roles. Fineman introduces herself as Cyrus by imitating her raspy voice and doing an exaggerated Southern accent as Cyrus looks on, clearly concerned. Parton then introduces Sherman, who simply exclaims, "Hello Jolene!" as Parton says, "Oh boy."

The video then segues to more-intense training of the understudies, as Fineman again imitates Cyrus' voice. Sherman doesn't do much better, doing a bizarre and humorous impersonation of Parton. The two understudies then dress up as the singers, and Fineman resembles Cyrus quite a bit in the same leopard-patterned dress and blonde hair. Sherman then gets dressed up as Dolly -- with the same dress, a blonde wig and pronounced makeup -- but Parton points out that there's something missing from her outfit. That "something" would be a larger chest, and the problem is soon remedied in hilarious fashion.

Lastly, the two understudies try out their singing skills in front of Parton and Cyrus, and Sherman surprisingly impresses them. However, it's safe to say the New Year's Eve crowd is lucky that neither Cyrus nor Parton had to back out of the show.

Parton and Cyrus rang in the new year together and performed tunes such as "Wrecking Ball," "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene." They also entertained audiences with their jokes and skits throughout the show. Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party featured other performances with Sia, Paris Hilton, David Byrne, Liily, Swae Lee and Fletcher. Cyrus hosted the NYE special for the second year in a row. Former SNL actor Pete Davidson joined her as a host on the show last year.

