Miley Cyrus' new song "Flowers" serves as an independence anthem after a break up and Cyrus' godmother and country legend Dolly Parton is here for it. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Parton had nothing but good things to say about Cyrus' music career and the new song.

"I love that song. Miley is so great. I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter," Parton says.

"I don't know who wrote that, but I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it," Parton continues. "It was her story if not her actual writing."

Cyrus did co-write the song -- alongside Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack -- and some believe the tune tells the other side of Bruno Mars' 2013 hit, "When I Was Your Man." Mars' song comes from the perspective of a man who regrets giving up on a relationship. He showcases his sadness in the chorus, singing about the things he should have done for his partner.

"I should have bought you flowers / And held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours / When I had the chance / Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance," he sings.

In Cyrus' song, she references these lines, but she instead sings about how she can do all these things on her own -- such as buy herself flowers. She ends the chorus with the defiant line: "Yeah, I can love me better than you can." The tune features a lighthearted, '80s-influenced dance beat, which only adds to the feeling of independence Cyrus projects in the lyrics.

Some fans also believe the song was inspired by Cyrus' relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The song was released on the actor's birthday, Jan. 13, and it features lyrics that may allude to their California home that burned down amid the wildfires of 2018 ("Built a home and watched it burn.") Parton did not confirm the inspiration for the song, but she says she and her goddaughter do take the time to confide in each other about their lives.

"We just kinda always kind of share whatever we're feeling," Parton says. "Miley don't need any help from me and I'm doing all right on my own. But we do love sharing what we are going through and what's going on in our lives and what our plans are and that sort of thing. We just talk like goddaughter and godmother."

"Flowers" is set to appear on Cyrus' upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10.

