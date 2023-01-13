Dolly Parton to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 'I Will Always Love You' with Month-Long Dollywood Event

One of Dolly Parton's most heartfelt and beloved songs, "I Will Always Love You" turns 50 this year. Though it didn't reach country fans' ears until the Feb. 1974 release of the album Jolene, Parton penned the solo write in 1973. It's a Platonic love letter to Porter Wagoner in response to Parton's exit from both his TV show and their duet partnership. During a 2017 appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, Parton added to her legend by speculating that she'd written the future Whitney Houston megahit on the same day as the equally iconic "Jolene."

To commemorate a popular music milestone, Dollywood will begin its 2023 event season with its "I Will Always Love You Celebration," which runs from March 11- April 8. Per the East Tennessee theme park's website, the event will "[honor] Dolly's iconic status as a songwriter" and "recognize a number of noted and up-and-coming singers-songwriters with performances throughout the park." There's also promises of "special park décor and delicious culinary offerings."

Parton topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart twice with "I Will Always Love You": in June 1974 with the original single and in Oct. 1982 with a re-recording for the film version of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. A third Parton version, a 1995 duet with Vince Gill, reached No. 15.

Houston's diamond-selling version turned 30 last year. After the song originally planned as The Bodyguard's theme, Jimmy Ruffin's "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," got scooped up for the soundtrack of Fried Green Tomatoes, Houston co-star Kevin Costner suggested "I Will Always Love You" as a suitable replacement. Parton green-lit the idea and didn't stay in contact about the planned cover. Then while driving around Nashville one day, Parton first heard Houston's version on the radio.

"When it went into 'And I,' I just freaked out," Parton shared. "I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was going to wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was."

