Dolly Parton may have a perfectly manicured hand in just about every business venture known to man (she is the original girlboss), but keto-friendly CBD gummies is not one of them.

The country icon recently took to social media to debunk rumors that she's selling Dolly-branded CBD gummies, issuing a characteristically witty, charming, and business-savvy rebuttal.

"Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed, and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product," an Instagram post shared to Parton's page read. "She's more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type."

Fans came to Parton's defense in the comments, with one user writing, "Who is trying to start beef with Dolly?" and another joking about fellow country legend Willie Nelson's reputation: "I go to Willie for CBD." But some fans were onboard with a line of Dolly-branded CBD products. One user commented, "We want Dollyweed!"

Rumors of Parton's CBD ventures started swirling late last year, when Facebook users reported seeing paid advertisements on the site which claimed that Parton had endorsed CBD gummies that could "reverse dementia." According to long-running fact-checking outlet Snopes, the scam ads used FoxNews.com's site design to bait Facebook users into clicking on the false headlines.

But Parton took it all in stride, shifting the focus to her penchant for "cake, cookie, and cornbread." The "9 to 5" singer recently announced a new partnership with Duncan Hines on a Dolly-branded line of cornbread, biscuits, and brownie mixes, complete with Barbie pink packaging. For Parton, preserving Southern-style baking is as essential as staying true to her country music roots, and a quick-mix Duncan Hines line is the perfect way to achieve authentic Southern flavor without all the fuss.

"It's important to keep things like country music and Southern food in their natural form," Parton told Eater on Jan. 19. "People are more health-conscious now than they used to be, back when everything was made with all that butter and grease and lard -- all the stuff you need to make things good. But with something like cake mix, you can blend the past and the present and make it work well. There will always be a want and a need for this kind of stuff, because there's a lot of big eaters out there, and I'm one of them."

The all-new baking line marks Parton's second collaboration with Duncan Hines. While the pre-sale is sold-out, you can nab the limited-edition collection when it goes live on the Duncan Hines website on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT.

