Fans of Dolly Parton and southern food are in for a treat in more ways than one this week with Dolly Parton's announcement of the addition of four new baking mixes to her line of Duncan Hines products. Following the success of her initial partnership with the food brand and the release of Southern Style Coconut and Southern Style Banana Pudding mixes, these new mixes are sure to become new staples in any southern kitchen.

"I'm so excited to launch my new @realduncahines' cornbread, biscuits, and brownie mixes" reads the the caption of Parton's instagram post announcing the partnership products. The new mixes include Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, Dolly Parton's Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Dolly Parton's Fabulously Fudge Brownie Mix, and Dolly Parton's Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

"I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I've been thrilled by the response," said Parton. "I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots," she continued, and she hopes that using her mixes people will "bake up some special memories with family and friends."

Advertisement

These new baking mixes are available in stores now nationwide, but if you can't pick up these products in person on Feb. 8 fans will be able to purchases these mixes online at Duncan Hines's online store. Members of Duncan Hines' online Baking community will be be granted access to an early presale starting Feb. 1.

For those planning on buying all four mixes a collection of all four mixes along with some additional special items will also be available, though in limited quantities. Exclusive to the kit will be a collectible "What Would Dolly Do?" tea towel and spatula, and recipe cards of some of Parton's favorite recipes, such as Cheddar Chive Biscuits, Jalapeño Cornbread, Pecan Brownies and Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundae.

Related Videos