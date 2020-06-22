Carrie Underwood Honors Dad, Husband on Father's Day

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood's dad, Stephen Underwood, avoids the spotlight, unlike his rhyme-spitting bride Carole. Yet Stephen got some rare face time on Father's Day when his daughter shared two photos of him, including a father-daughter shot from Carrie's wedding and another co-starring the tiniest chihuahua, in a tribute collage to the two fathers in her life.

The other dad, of course, is Carrie's husband Mike Fisher, the father of her sons Isaiah and Jacob.

"How blessed am I to have 2 amazing fathers in my life?!?!," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "To my dad: you think I'm strong. You think I'm fearless...even when I'm at my weakest. You always see the best in me when I can't. I want to be the girl you think I am. Love you, Daddy! And to the father of my sweet boys: thanks for loving on all of us so well. Isaiah and Jake want to be just like you and I can think of no better example of what a father's love should look like. We love you!"

Fisher, a retired NHL hockey player and a former captain of the Nashville Predators, is half of one of the most endearing couples in all of entertainment. Fans of the Fisher family go from crying with them while watching Mike and Carrie: God & Country to feeling uplifted by the couple's reliance on faith to get through tough times. Plus they're hilarious people, sons included, as established by Carrie's social media presence.

As for the other loving couple in the American Idol-winning country singer's life, Steve and Carole Underwood raised Carrie and her two older sisters Shanna and Stephanie in Checotah, Oklahoma. Back then, Steve worked at a paper mill while Carole taught elementary school.