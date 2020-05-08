Flashback: Carrie Underwood's Mom Joins Her Daughter Onstage for Epic 'The Champion' Rap

Fans catching home state talent Carrie Underwood's Oct. 24, 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360 stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma got a special treat when Underwood's mom, Carole Underwood, tore through the rap parts in "The Champion." Per the above Tweet by Underwood, her surprise duet partner filled rapper Ludacris' sneakers surprisingly well.

"Got to share the stage with this amazing champion tonight!" Carrie Underwood wrote on social media. "Of course, I'm talking about my mom! She crushed it!"

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 was already a family affair for Carrie Underwood, with her husband Mike Fisher and their sons Isaiah and Jacob tagging along.

Carrie Underwood was born about an hour from Tulsa in Muskogee, an Oklahoma city closely associated with country music lore, and raised in the rural town of Checotah. She's among the great superstars to hail from the home state of Wanda Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks and dozens of other pop culture staples. Despite going to Hollywood and winning American Idol before launching a Grammy award-winning career as a country music star, Underwood never forgot her home state roots.

This article was originally published in 2019.

