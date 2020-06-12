Luke Bryan Shares Emotional New Song 'Build Me a Daddy'

When the track listing for Luke Bryan's new album Born Here Live Here Die Here was announced back on Valentine's Day, "Build Me a Daddy" stood out sound unheard (as opposed to sight unseen). Most any story within a song that fans could imagine gave Bryan an emotion-fueled respite from a new round of party-hearty tales, featuring the ever-present "Knockin' Boots" and "One Margarita."

After "Build Me a Daddy" hit streaming services today (June 12) at midnight, some of us with high hopes were vindicated with a song too sad to bump before bedtime. It tells of a young boy whose father apparently got killed while serving in the Armed Forces. The boy sweetly asks a maker of wooden toys to suppress his mommy's tears by building a second, equally reliable daddy.

Songwriters Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson and Brett Tyler wrote the refreshingly old-school heartbreaker, and Bryan proved to be the right song interpreter to do it justice.

For a nice, pre-Father's Day touch, Bryan's sons Bo and Tate make a surprise appearance at the end of the new song's less-is-more music video.

Born Here Live Here Die Here, originally planned for an April 24 release, got pushed back to Aug. 7 because of COVID-19.

"Build Me a Daddy" Lyrics

A boy walks past a window of a glowing, open sign

Full of wooden toys and trucks and painted trains

Rings a bell up on the counter, hands a picture to the man

Of a kid beside a soldier smiling away

Said, "Sir, I've heard you can build anything"

Could you build me a daddy?

Strong as Superman

Make him 10 feet tall with a southern drawl and a crooked smile if you can

'Cause I sure miss him

Maybe you could bring him back?

If I walked in with him, it'd sure make Momma happy, if you could build me a daddy

There's an old Winchester rifle, back home hanging on the wall

He promised me, he'd teach me how to aim

And he said, when I got older, we could work on that curveball

I know he'd never wanna miss a game

So, here's a little money that I've saved

Could you build me a daddy?

Strong as Superman

Make him 10 feet tall with a southern drawl and a crooked smile if you can

I sure miss him

Maybe you could bring him back

If I walked in with him, it'd sure make Momma happy, if you could build me a daddy

Give him a big heart, make his arms wide open

I know he misses me, so Mister, I was hoping

You could build me a daddy

Strong as Superman

Make him 10 feet tall with a southern drawl and a fishing pole in his hand

'Cause I sure miss him

Maybe you could bring him back

If I walked in with him, it'd sure make my momma happy, if you could you build me a daddy

Could you build me a daddy?

