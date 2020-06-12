Luke Bryan Shares Emotional New Song 'Build Me a Daddy'

When the track listing for Luke Bryan's new album Born Here Live Here Die Here was announced back on Valentine's Day, "Build Me a Daddy" stood out sound unheard (as opposed to sight unseen). Most any story within a song that fans could imagine gave Bryan an emotion-fueled respite from a new round of party-hearty tales, featuring the ever-present "Knockin' Boots" and "One Margarita."
After "Build Me a Daddy" hit streaming services today (June 12) at midnight, some of us with high hopes were vindicated with a song too sad to bump before bedtime. It tells of a young boy whose father apparently got killed while serving in the Armed Forces. The boy sweetly asks a maker of wooden toys to suppress his mommy's tears by building a second, equally reliable daddy.
Songwriters Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson and Brett Tyler wrote the refreshingly old-school heartbreaker, and Bryan proved to be the right song interpreter to do it justice.
For a nice, pre-Father's Day touch, Bryan's sons Bo and Tate make a surprise appearance at the end of the new song's less-is-more music video.
Born Here Live Here Die Here, originally planned for an April 24 release, got pushed back to Aug. 7 because of COVID-19.
"Build Me a Daddy" Lyrics
A boy walks past a window of a glowing, open sign
Full of wooden toys and trucks and painted trains
Rings a bell up on the counter, hands a picture to the man
Of a kid beside a soldier smiling away
Said, "Sir, I've heard you can build anything"
Could you build me a daddy?
Strong as Superman
Make him 10 feet tall with a southern drawl and a crooked smile if you can
'Cause I sure miss him
Maybe you could bring him back?
If I walked in with him, it'd sure make Momma happy, if you could build me a daddy
There's an old Winchester rifle, back home hanging on the wall
He promised me, he'd teach me how to aim
And he said, when I got older, we could work on that curveball
I know he'd never wanna miss a game
So, here's a little money that I've saved
Could you build me a daddy?
Strong as Superman
Make him 10 feet tall with a southern drawl and a crooked smile if you can
I sure miss him
Maybe you could bring him back
If I walked in with him, it'd sure make Momma happy, if you could build me a daddy
Give him a big heart, make his arms wide open
I know he misses me, so Mister, I was hoping
You could build me a daddy
Strong as Superman
Make him 10 feet tall with a southern drawl and a fishing pole in his hand
'Cause I sure miss him
Maybe you could bring him back
If I walked in with him, it'd sure make my momma happy, if you could you build me a daddy
Could you build me a daddy?