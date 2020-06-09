Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton Named Among 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are among the top 100 highest-paid celebrities of 2020 according to an annual list compiled by Forbes. Bryan is No. 62 on the list, with a yearly earning of $45.5 million. Shelton's not far behind at No. 67, racking up $43.5 million in the last 12 months.

Both Bryan and Shelton have prominent roles on singing competitions shows. Bryan has been a judge on American Idol since 2018, while Shelton has served as a coach on The Voice since 2011.

Both artists also have successful restaurant and entertainment ventures. Shelton owns Ole Red, a bar and restaurant chain with locations in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Nashville, Tenn. and Tishomingo, Oklahoma. A location in Orlando, Fla. is coming soon. Bryan own's Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink in Nashville.

Classic rock legends The Eagles also made the list at No. 75 with $41 million.

The top 10 on Forbes' list of the top 100 highest-paid celebrities includes Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, Lebron James and Dwayne Johnson. The list includes a variety of celebrities from music, television, music and sports.

Other musicians who made the list include Elton John (No. 14), Ariana Grande (No. 17), the Jonas Brothers (No. 20), The Chainsmokers (No. 21), Ed Sheeran (No. 23), Taylor Swift (No. 25), Post Malone (No. 28), the Rolling Stones (No. 32), Billie Eilish (No. 43), BTS (No. 47) and Rihanna (No. 60).

Shelton recently hit No. 1 with his collaboration with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You."

Bryan recently announced that he's postponing his Proud to Be Right Hour Tour and the release of his forthcoming album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.

